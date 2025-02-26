Voicebrook Collaborates with MEDITECH to Enhance Interoperability and Optimize Workflows
The integration between Voicebrook’s VoiceOver PRO and MEDITECH’s Expanse Pathology will provide users with a streamlined reporting experience, enabling pathologists to work more effectively while maintaining focus on delivering high-quality patient care.
Roslyn Heights, NY, February 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Voicebrook, the industry leader in reporting solutions for anatomic pathology, is proud to announce its collaboration with MEDITECH to support the integration of Voicebrook’s VoiceOver PRO reporting solution with MEDITECH’s newest Anatomic Pathology system offering, Expanse Pathology. This collaboration aims to ensure seamless interoperability and optimized workflows for the two companies’ mutual customers.
Expanse Pathology is MEDITECH’s fully web-based Anatomic Pathology system, designed to streamline pathology processes and enhance operational efficiency.
VoiceOver PRO allows pathology professionals to create reports rapidly and accurately. PRO incorporates speech recognition, digital dictation, customizable templates, CAP eCP, and an assortment of input devices, providing direct integration with the user’s Pathology system.
Recognizing the importance of a smooth transition for MEDITECH customers moving to this innovative platform, Voicebrook collaborated with the MEDITECH team to test and refine the integration of VoiceOver PRO with Expanse Pathology.
“As MEDITECH customers make the shift to MEDITECH’s Expanse Pathology, it was important to us to ensure that our mutual clients experienced a smooth transition with no disruption to their workflow,” said Melanie Shedd, VP of Product at Voicebrook. “This collaboration underscores our commitment to delivering innovative and efficient solutions that enhance patient care.”
The integration between Voicebrook’s VoiceOver PRO and MEDITECH’s Expanse Pathology will provide users with a streamlined reporting experience, enabling pathologists to work more effectively while maintaining focus on delivering high-quality patient care.
Voicebrook’s collaboration with MEDITECH reflects a shared dedication to enhancing interoperability, improving workflows, and driving better outcomes for healthcare providers and their patients.
Expanse Pathology is MEDITECH’s fully web-based Anatomic Pathology system, designed to streamline pathology processes and enhance operational efficiency.
VoiceOver PRO allows pathology professionals to create reports rapidly and accurately. PRO incorporates speech recognition, digital dictation, customizable templates, CAP eCP, and an assortment of input devices, providing direct integration with the user’s Pathology system.
Recognizing the importance of a smooth transition for MEDITECH customers moving to this innovative platform, Voicebrook collaborated with the MEDITECH team to test and refine the integration of VoiceOver PRO with Expanse Pathology.
“As MEDITECH customers make the shift to MEDITECH’s Expanse Pathology, it was important to us to ensure that our mutual clients experienced a smooth transition with no disruption to their workflow,” said Melanie Shedd, VP of Product at Voicebrook. “This collaboration underscores our commitment to delivering innovative and efficient solutions that enhance patient care.”
The integration between Voicebrook’s VoiceOver PRO and MEDITECH’s Expanse Pathology will provide users with a streamlined reporting experience, enabling pathologists to work more effectively while maintaining focus on delivering high-quality patient care.
Voicebrook’s collaboration with MEDITECH reflects a shared dedication to enhancing interoperability, improving workflows, and driving better outcomes for healthcare providers and their patients.
Contact
VoicebrookContact
Kelly Fodel
866-864-2397
www.voicebrook.com
Kelly Fodel
866-864-2397
www.voicebrook.com
Categories