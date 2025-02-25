OilDash Expands Reach Into Long Island with Big Media Partnership
East Islip, NY, February 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- OilDash, the innovative oil delivery and HVAC service platform, is expanding in Long Island with a month-long commercial on a big Long Island news outlet. CEO Joel Junior Cineas sees this as key to introducing OilDash Beta to more people.
"Advertising on a big Long Island news outlet will give us the exposure needed to showcase OilDash Beta," says Cineas. "OilDash will transform the industry by eliminating inefficiencies and outdated systems, making oil ordering seamless in just 30 seconds."
Strong Partnerships Fuel Growth
OilDash is rapidly growing and has already partnered with top oil companies including:
Domino Fuel
American Fuel Oil Co.
Patmos Fuel Inc.
For HVAC services, OilDash works alongside Emergency Plumbing Co. Inc.
For burner services, the platform features industry leaders such as:
All Island Comfort Burner
Domino Fuel Burner Service
A Vision for Nationwide Expansion
The launch of OilDash Beta is just the beginning. Cineas and his team have ambitious plans to disrupt the market, expanding beyond Long Island to create a worldwide platform that streamlines the oil and HVAC industry. Their "all-in-one" approach aims to help businesses grow faster and more efficiently, offering a seamless solution for service providers and consumers alike.
"Our first mission is to establish OilDash as a household name in Long Island," Cineas continues. "A big Long Island news outlet is a trusted source in the community, and this partnership will drive engagement, attract new businesses, and connect local companies with OilDash. We want to help small and large businesses expand, whether in Long Island, Upstate New York, or beyond. Advancing where it matters has never been more important."
OilDash is actively looking for more trusted and reliable providers to join the platform. New businesses that sign up will gain exclusive benefits and access to a growing customer base.
With cutting-edge technology and a commitment to innovation, OilDash is poised to transform the way oil deliveries and HVAC services are managed—bringing efficiency, transparency, and ease to an industry that desperately needs modernization.
For more information about OilDash and its services, visit oildash.com or follow the latest updates on social media.
Contact
Joel Junior Cineas
1 833-645-3274
www.oildash.com
