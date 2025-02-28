Saelig Unveils Unique Adeunis Cellular IoT Network Field Test Device
The Adeunis ARF8393AAA Field Test Device allows real-time on-site testing and analysis of the quality and coverage of NB-IoT and LTE-M cellular IoT networks.
Fairport, NY, February 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Saelig Company, Inc. has announced the Adeunis ARF8393AAA NB-IoT/LTE-M Field Test Device, a network tester dedicated to NB-IoT and LTE-M technologies to facilitate the deployment of IoT projects. This Field Test Device (FTD) provides real-time testing and analysis of the quality and coverage of all NB-IoT and LTE-M cellular IoT networks available on-site, thanks to precise measurements of key indicators such as RSRP, RSRQ, and SNR. With this tool, professionals can now assess the network performance of various providers worldwide. The FTD connects via Bluetooth to a dedicated mobile application, available on Android and iOS, that provides an intuitive user interface from which users can easily set up a network test, view the analysis results, and export them. The application also enables geolocation of each measurement point on a map or building plan to obtain a detailed view of network quality indicators at different locations. With the associated mobile application, users now have a complete platform that simplifies configuration and analysis of results, making the Adeunis ARF8393AAA FTD a unique test product on the market.
Building on the success of Adeunis’ previous LoRaWAN network tester, this device is an essential tool for deploying and optimizing IoT solutions. It is compatible with all single or multi-operator nano-SIM cards, ensuring usage flexibility worldwide.
Unique Features
NB-IoT and LTE-M Compatibility: Test cellular network coverage and quality, agnostic of provider and location.
Intuitive Mobile Application: Configure, view, and export test results directly from a smartphone.
Precise and Customizable Measurements: Analyze detailed network quality indicators such as RSRP, RSRQ, SNR, and transmission power.
Radio-Mapping Project: Geolocate and contextualize network tests, with complete coverage mapping on Google Maps or building plans, including comments and photos for each test point and automatic generation of an analysis report.
Simultaneously evaluate an NB-IoT and/or LTE-M network.
View, store and export test results via the mobile app.
Operating modes:
network scan: scan and evaluate all the networks present,
network test: analyze network quality for a given operator,
radio-mapping project: visualize your network test.
Compact in size for portability (4.1” x 3.0” x 0.9”) and light weight (5.0oz) the Adeunis ARF8393AAA NB-IoT/LTE-M Field Test Device is designed and made in Europe by Adeunis-RF, a leader in Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) solutions, dedicated to optimizing building management. It is available now from Adeunis’ USA distributor Saelig Company, Inc. Fairport, NY. For detailed specifications, free technical assistance, or additional information, please contact Saelig at 1-888-7SAELIG.
Building on the success of Adeunis’ previous LoRaWAN network tester, this device is an essential tool for deploying and optimizing IoT solutions. It is compatible with all single or multi-operator nano-SIM cards, ensuring usage flexibility worldwide.
Unique Features
NB-IoT and LTE-M Compatibility: Test cellular network coverage and quality, agnostic of provider and location.
Intuitive Mobile Application: Configure, view, and export test results directly from a smartphone.
Precise and Customizable Measurements: Analyze detailed network quality indicators such as RSRP, RSRQ, SNR, and transmission power.
Radio-Mapping Project: Geolocate and contextualize network tests, with complete coverage mapping on Google Maps or building plans, including comments and photos for each test point and automatic generation of an analysis report.
Simultaneously evaluate an NB-IoT and/or LTE-M network.
View, store and export test results via the mobile app.
Operating modes:
network scan: scan and evaluate all the networks present,
network test: analyze network quality for a given operator,
radio-mapping project: visualize your network test.
Compact in size for portability (4.1” x 3.0” x 0.9”) and light weight (5.0oz) the Adeunis ARF8393AAA NB-IoT/LTE-M Field Test Device is designed and made in Europe by Adeunis-RF, a leader in Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) solutions, dedicated to optimizing building management. It is available now from Adeunis’ USA distributor Saelig Company, Inc. Fairport, NY. For detailed specifications, free technical assistance, or additional information, please contact Saelig at 1-888-7SAELIG.
Contact
Saelig Co., Inc.Contact
Alan Lowne
585-385-1750
www.saelig.com
71A Perinton Parkway
Fairport, NY 14450
USA
Alan Lowne
585-385-1750
www.saelig.com
71A Perinton Parkway
Fairport, NY 14450
USA
Categories