QiMana Closes Pre-Seed Funding Round
QiMana Secures $1 Million in Pre-seed Funding to Develop its Solomon Platform
Baton Rouge, LA, February 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- QiMana, a company bridging the gap between human intelligence and AI, announces completing a $1 million pre-seed funding round. This significant investment will fuel the continued development and launch of the Solomon platform, a solution designed to give entrepreneurs access to the wisdom, tools, mentors and resources they need to build a company from Napkin to Nasdaq or idea to exit.
The funding round was led by Innovation Catalyst, Boot64 Ventures, and Meaux Enterprises, with participation from Rolfe McCollister and other Louisiana angel investors. This infusion of capital underscores QiMana's vision and the potential of the Solomon platform.
"We are happy to have the support of the Louisiana investors participating in our recent funding round, which will enable us to bring the Solomon platform to market to support the needs of the many entrepreneurial businesses in our region and around the country," said Chris Meaux, Founder, and CEO of QiMana. "This funding is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, and it brings us one step closer to realizing our mission of democratizing access to important resources for business success."
The Solomon platform is poised to unlock access to the wisdom of local luminaries for businesses of all types, from startups to established small businesses. The experience starts with asking Solomon a question and getting an experiential and actionable AI answer from three local luminaires in our knowledge base to help your company grow. Once you select a local luminary, you can have an online conversation with the AI version of that luminary and get answers to your most pressing business questions. If an in-person meeting is what you are seeking, simply click the Book Now button to schedule an in-person meeting with your favorite luminary. With this new funding, QiMana plans to accelerate product development, expand its luminary network, and enhance its marketing efforts to ensure a successful rollout.
“There are AI models and a slew of AI-enabled applications, but the real excitement in AI is capturing the intangible character of the breadth and depth of human intelligence,” said Boot64’s Mickal Adler. “AI must capture and use the knowledge in the minds of innovative, creative, successful people, and that’s what Solomon is about, advancing business intelligence so that entrepreneurs can build businesses and create wealth in ways previously unattainable in human history,” says Adler.
“QiMana allows entrepreneurs to learn from the experiences of those who have come before them. Access to both human and AI luminaries is a significant advancement in the mentor-mentee relationship,” says Bill Ellison of Innovation Catalyst. “This can be the difference between business success and failure, especially for our early-stage portfolio companies. Our investment in QiMana is more than an investment in a startup; we believe it's an investment to give all of our portfolio companies access to the wisdom, tools, and resources they need for success.”
Before launch, businesses interested in trying the Solomon beta app may sign up at
qimana.ai.
About QiMana Inc.
QiMana Inc. Integrates artificial intelligence, human mentorship, and strategic frameworks to support business at every stage. With Solomon as its flagship product, QiMana is redefining how entrepreneurs access mentorship and strategic guidance, making these resources available at scale.
