Local Band, Menagerie, Calls Out Billionaires, in Breakout Single
“Dragon Madness” Captures Anger of a Generation.
Dallas, TX, February 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Menagerie, a rising local band known for their Pop Punk sound, is excited to announce the release of their single, “Dragon Madness.”
The release will be highlighted during Menagerie’s set at this year’s Spring Break Out Music Festival which takes place March 1 at RBC Deep Ellum, an iconic live music venue in the heart of Dallas. Spring Break Out promises an electrifying night of music from bands Offended By Everything, JNNY, It Is What It Is, Goodbye/Farewell and Menagerie.
“Dragon Madness,” which has already garnered fans internationally, was inspired by the proliferation of billionaires syphoning and hoarding resources to grow their own, already absurd, personal wealth.
Lead vocalist and co-founder of Menagerie, Paris Glass, offered their inspiration for the song. “American billionaires, whose names you see in the news daily, have more money thanthey could spend in a hundred lifetimes, yet rely on desperate immigrant workers, too dependent on their H1B visas to organize and demand better working conditions.” Glass continued, “These men could personally end the housing crisis in the US, but many of their employees are paid poverty wages and often do not receive healthcare coverage from their employer.”
Lead guitarist and Menagerie co-founder Yash Chulki continued, “We wrote ‘Dragon Madness’ to draw parallels between the mythic violence dragons inflict on their victims to the much more subtle but very real violence billionaires inflict on their country’s economy.”
Tickets to Spring Break Out are available through any of the performing bands.
Follow Menagerie on Instagram, @menageriebandtx, to learn about new releases and live performances.
Find links to “Dragon Madness” on Spotify, Apple Music, Tidal, YouTube, and more here.
Press Contacts:
Paris Glass
WeAreMenagerieBand@gmail.com
Caption Creative
by text: 281-304-8125
