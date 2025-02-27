Scott Hagizadegan’s Latest Cybersecurity Book Becomes an Amazon Best-Seller
Scott Hagizadegan, CEO of Shield IT Networks, has achieved Amazon Best-Seller status with "Your Firm’s Reputation & Future Are At Stake!," his latest cybersecurity book for CPA and law firm leaders. The book provides actionable strategies to mitigate cyber risks. Shield IT Networks is giving away 20 free copies to firm leaders in the U.S. Visit https://www.shielditnetworks.com/book-offer to claim a copy while supplies last.
Los Angeles, CA, February 27, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Scott Hagizadegan, CEO and Founder of Shield IT Networks, has once again secured Amazon Best-Seller status with his latest book, "Your Firm’s Reputation & Future Are At Stake!" following the success of his previous best-selling cybersecurity book, "On Thin Ice." Hagizadegan continues to educate CPA firm leaders and law firm leaders on the ever-growing digital threats facing their industries.
“This book was written specifically for CPA and law firm leaders to help them understand the cybersecurity risks that could cost them their reputation, clients, and financial security,” said Hagizadegan. "Achieving Best-Seller status on Amazon again is a testament to how critical this topic is right now." Hagizadegan added, "Cybersecurity is not something firms can afford to address after an attack happens. Being proactive instead of reactive is the key to protecting your firm's reputation and financial stability."
"Your Firm’s Reputation & Future Are At Stake!" climbed Amazon’s rankings in multiple cybersecurity and business categories, solidifying its position as a must-read for law firms and CPA firms looking to safeguard their organizations. The book provides a practical, real-world breakdown of cyber risks and actionable steps firms can take to mitigate vulnerabilities.
With cyber-crime on the rise, law and accounting firms are recognizing the importance of proactive security measures, making this book a timely resource for firm leaders handling sensitive client data.
Shield IT Networks remains at the forefront of cybersecurity, offering solutions to help CPA and law firms stay ahead of evolving threats. Through his books and leadership, Hagizadegan continues to empower firms of all sizes to strengthen their security posture and protect their future.
"Your Firm’s Reputation & Future Are At Stake!" is now available for purchase on Amazon. As part of Shield IT Networks' commitment to cybersecurity awareness, they are giving away 20 free copies exclusively to CPA and law firm leaders in the U.S. Visit https://www.shielditnetworks.com/book-offer to submit your request for a complimentary copy while supplies last.
“This book was written specifically for CPA and law firm leaders to help them understand the cybersecurity risks that could cost them their reputation, clients, and financial security,” said Hagizadegan. "Achieving Best-Seller status on Amazon again is a testament to how critical this topic is right now." Hagizadegan added, "Cybersecurity is not something firms can afford to address after an attack happens. Being proactive instead of reactive is the key to protecting your firm's reputation and financial stability."
"Your Firm’s Reputation & Future Are At Stake!" climbed Amazon’s rankings in multiple cybersecurity and business categories, solidifying its position as a must-read for law firms and CPA firms looking to safeguard their organizations. The book provides a practical, real-world breakdown of cyber risks and actionable steps firms can take to mitigate vulnerabilities.
With cyber-crime on the rise, law and accounting firms are recognizing the importance of proactive security measures, making this book a timely resource for firm leaders handling sensitive client data.
Shield IT Networks remains at the forefront of cybersecurity, offering solutions to help CPA and law firms stay ahead of evolving threats. Through his books and leadership, Hagizadegan continues to empower firms of all sizes to strengthen their security posture and protect their future.
"Your Firm’s Reputation & Future Are At Stake!" is now available for purchase on Amazon. As part of Shield IT Networks' commitment to cybersecurity awareness, they are giving away 20 free copies exclusively to CPA and law firm leaders in the U.S. Visit https://www.shielditnetworks.com/book-offer to submit your request for a complimentary copy while supplies last.
Contact
Shield IT NetworksContact
Sam Kader
800-711-5522
https://www.shielditnetworks.com
Sam Kader
800-711-5522
https://www.shielditnetworks.com
Categories