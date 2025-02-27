Scott Hagizadegan’s Latest Cybersecurity Book Becomes an Amazon Best-Seller

Scott Hagizadegan, CEO of Shield IT Networks, has achieved Amazon Best-Seller status with "Your Firm’s Reputation & Future Are At Stake!," his latest cybersecurity book for CPA and law firm leaders. The book provides actionable strategies to mitigate cyber risks. Shield IT Networks is giving away 20 free copies to firm leaders in the U.S. Visit https://www.shielditnetworks.com/book-offer to claim a copy while supplies last.