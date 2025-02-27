ScriptReader.ai’s 2025 Oscar Analysis Observes Dip in Empathy Scores, Gains in Character Development

ScriptReader.ai, a provider of AI-based screenplay coverage, has released an analysis of the 2025 Oscar-nominated scripts revealing a marked decline in empathy scores among most nominees, alongside significantly higher character development metrics. These findings indicate new storytelling priorities for award contenders and offer key insights for industry professionals, writers, and academics exploring emerging trends in screenwriting.