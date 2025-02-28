Audience Alchemy Launches to Use Behavioral Science to Drive Ticket Sales and Donations in the Arts

Audience Alchemy, founded by arts producer Josh Aviner, applies behavioral science to help performing arts organizations improve ticket sales, fundraising, and audience engagement. By using research-backed strategies from psychology and marketing, the consultancy provides practical solutions tailored to arts professionals. Aviner’s work bridges the gap between behavioral insights and real-world challenges in the industry. More at audalchemy.com.