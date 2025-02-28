Audience Alchemy Launches to Use Behavioral Science to Drive Ticket Sales and Donations in the Arts
Audience Alchemy, founded by arts producer Josh Aviner, applies behavioral science to help performing arts organizations improve ticket sales, fundraising, and audience engagement. By using research-backed strategies from psychology and marketing, the consultancy provides practical solutions tailored to arts professionals. Aviner's work bridges the gap between behavioral insights and real-world challenges in the industry.
Performing arts organizations often rely on traditional marketing and development strategies to engage audiences and raise funds. However, many are now exploring insights from behavioral science to better understand audience decision-making and increase participation.
Josh Aviner, an arts producer with experience in contemporary circus, immersive theatre, and live performance, has launched Audience Alchemy, a consultancy focused on applying behavioral science to the performing arts. The company helps organizations refine ticketing strategies, optimize fundraising efforts, and craft messaging that resonates with audiences.
Behavioral science—the study of how people make decisions—has been widely used in fields like retail, political campaigns, and digital marketing. Aviner’s work aims to bring these same principles into the arts sector.
"Performing arts organizations invest significant effort into attracting audiences and donors, yet many traditional strategies overlook how people actually make decisions," said Aviner. "Behavioral science offers practical tools that can help arts professionals communicate more effectively, leading to higher engagement without necessarily increasing costs."
Focus Areas and Approach
Audience Alchemy provides consulting services that address challenges in arts marketing and development. The company focuses on:
Ticketing Strategy: Adjusting pricing structures, framing, and promotions to encourage more ticket sales.
Fundraising Optimization: Designing donation requests and campaigns that align with donor psychology.
Audience Engagement: Refining messaging and marketing to motivate attendance and participation.
Aviner began exploring behavioral science after facing ticketing challenges with his own productions. By testing small changes in messaging and pricing, he saw a measurable impact on audience behavior. Recognizing that these insights were not widely applied in the performing arts, he launched Audience Alchemy to support arts organizations looking to refine their approach.
For more information on Audience Alchemy, visit audalchemy.com.
