Robson Inc. and Virtuozzo Launch Canada’s First Virtuozzo Hybrid Cloud Deployment
Robson Inc., a Certified Indigenous-Owned IT Company, has partnered with Virtuozzo to launch Canada’s first Virtuozzo Hybrid Cloud region. This collaboration makes Robson Inc. Virtuozzo’s exclusive Hybrid Cloud distribution partner for the Americas, providing IT providers with a cost-effective alternative to hyperscalers.
Vancouver, Canada, February 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Robson Inc., a Certified Indigenous-Owned IT Company, has partnered with Virtuozzo to launch Canada's first Virtuozzo Hybrid Cloud region. This collaboration makes Robson Inc. Virtuozzo's exclusive Hybrid Cloud distribution partner for the Americas, providing IT providers with a cost-effective alternative to hyperscalers.
A Flexible and Scalable Cloud Solution
Virtuozzo Hybrid Cloud empowers Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and IT organizations with cost-efficient Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS), Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), Kubernetes hosting, and cloud database management. Businesses in e-commerce, software development, finance, and healthcare now have access to secure, scalable cloud solutions hosted in Canada.
Boosting Profitability for IT Providers
Unlike traditional hyperscaler solutions, Virtuozzo Hybrid Cloud enables MSPs and resellers to achieve double-digit margins while delivering high-performance infrastructure.
“Launching Virtuozzo Hybrid Cloud in Canada with Robson Inc. provides a locally compliant, high-value cloud solution,” said Jan-Jaap Jager, COO and President of Virtuozzo.
Reliable Cloud Powered by Robson DC
Built on Robson DC’s high-performance infrastructure, the new cloud region ensures reliability, security, and scalability.
“We are delivering next-generation cloud infrastructure that sets new standards for performance and cost-efficiency,” said Martin Robson, Founder and CTO of Robson Inc.
Expansion Across the Americas
This launch is the first phase of Robson Inc. and Virtuozzo’s expansion plan, with more availability zones planned for 2025.
“This partnership is about business value and trust,” said Mark Taylor, President of Robson Inc.
Supporting Indigenous Entrepreneurship
As a Certified Indigenous-Owned IT Company, Robson INC fosters innovation and inclusivity in Canada’s tech sector, supporting Indigenous businesses and communities.
Get Started with Virtuozzo Hybrid Cloud
Service providers can now access Virtuozzo Hybrid Cloud, hosted locally in Canada by Robson Inc. Register today for a high-margin, easy-to-manage cloud solution.
Exclusive Webinar: Unlocking Cloud Profitability & Simplicity
Join “Unlocking Cloud Profitability & Simplicity with Robson & Virtuozzo,” featuring Mark Taylor, President of Robson INC, and Rony Moyal, VP of Sales Americas at Virtuozzo. This session includes a live demo showcasing how businesses can optimize their cloud offerings.
Company Websites:
Robson Inc.: www.robsoninc.com
Virtuozzo: www.virtuozzo.com
Media Contacts:
Robson Inc.
Mark Taylor
mark@robsoninc.com
+16043663945
Virtuozzo
Tetiana Fydorenchyk
Marketing Director at Virtuozzo
+34674468339
tetiana.fydorenchyk@virtuozzo.com
