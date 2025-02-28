The Hack Ninja Launches Affordable Cybersecurity Master Class: Early Access Available Now
Shorewood, IL, February 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Hack Ninja is excited to announce the launch of its Cybersecurity Education Program set to debut on March 23, 2025. Founded by cybersecurity expert Galaxia Martin, The Hack Ninja was created to empower small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) that struggle with cybersecurity challenges. This innovative e-learning program provides robust cybersecurity knowledge and skills without the high costs and time commitments typically associated with traditional education and consulting services.
As cyber threats continue to evolve, the need for effective cybersecurity training becomes increasingly critical. This Program features a comprehensive curriculum covering unique topics such as the following:
- Understanding Cybersecurity Threats and Compliance
- Insurance, Data Protection, and more
- Depths of the common findings
- All the Risks to sort through
- Ishing…
- Physical security issues
- The art of the darkness in hacking
- Artificial Intelligence the good, bad, and the scary
- Data Governance
- Introduction to Ethical Hacking Tools
- How to grow your Career in Cybersecurity
- Quantum Computing and Cyber threats
Participants will gain valuable insights drawn from Galaxia Martin’s extensive experience in the field and the organization’s commitment to staying ahead of cyber adversaries.
Early Access Available
To celebrate the launch, The Hack Ninja is offering an exclusive early access discount for those who enroll before March 23. This limited-time opportunity allows aspiring cybersecurity professionals to secure their spot in this invaluable program while enjoying significant savings.
What sets The Hack Ninja apart is the proprietary to methodology, developed through years of hands-on experience. The Master Class is designed to deliver practical insights that are essential for navigating the complexities of today’s cyber landscape, says Galaxia Martin, CEO of The Hack Ninja, LLC.
Key features of the Cybersecurity Education Program include:
- Flexible Learning Environment: Access the program online allowing for self-paced learning
- Cost-Effective Education: Acquire essential cybersecurity skills without the financial burden of traditional education.
- Community Engagement: Participate in discussion forums and collaborate with peers for a rich learning experience.
With limited enrollment available for the early access discount and interest already surging. Take advantage of the early access discount, please visit https://thehackninja.com/education-program and Pre-Register.
Want to know more. Check out the Premiere video on The Hack Ninja YouTube Channel at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rdsay90QV1g.
About The Hack Ninja
The Hack Ninja is a cybersecurity organization dedicated to empowering individuals and businesses with a suite of cybersecurity solutions, including penetration testing and ethical hacking. Founded by industry expert Galaxia Martin, The Hack Ninja focuses on making high-quality cybersecurity training accessible to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises through innovative e-learning solutions.
Contact:
Galaxia Martin
Email: contact@thehackninja.com
Website: www.thehackninja.com
