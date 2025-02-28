Seedless Launches to Revolutionize Enterprise AI Training with Fictional Data

Seedless, a groundbreaking technology startup, today announced the official launch of its platform designed to solve one of the most pressing challenges in enterprise AI adoption: data scarcity. Using a patent-pending, agent-based simulation process, Seedless generates fictional unstructured data that is fully synthetic, privacy-compliant, and remarkably lifelike, enabling organizations to train and evaluate AI tools without risking sensitive information.