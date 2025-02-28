Seedless Launches to Revolutionize Enterprise AI Training with Fictional Data
Seedless, a groundbreaking technology startup, today announced the official launch of its platform designed to solve one of the most pressing challenges in enterprise AI adoption: data scarcity. Using a patent-pending, agent-based simulation process, Seedless generates fictional unstructured data that is fully synthetic, privacy-compliant, and remarkably lifelike, enabling organizations to train and evaluate AI tools without risking sensitive information.
Seedless, a groundbreaking technology startup, today announced the official launch of its platform designed to solve one of the most pressing challenges in enterprise AI adoption: data scarcity. Using a patent-pending, agent-based simulation process, Seedless generates fictional unstructured data that is fully synthetic, privacy-compliant, and remarkably lifelike, enabling organizations to train and evaluate AI tools without risking sensitive information.
Addressing a Critical Need in Enterprise AI
AI adoption in enterprises is often hindered by the lack of high-quality, compliant data for testing and training. Privacy regulations and security concerns make it challenging for companies to use real business data, creating a bottleneck for AI innovation. Seedless solves this problem by generating realistic, industry-specific datasets that:
-Simulate Complex Business Scenarios: High-fidelity data designed to replicate real-world interactions and challenges.
-Ensure Absolute Privacy Compliance: Fully synthetic data that eliminates the risk of using sensitive information.
-Scale to Meet Industry Needs: Custom datasets are tailored for Finance, Legal, Healthcare, and other sectors requiring high levels of realism and compliance.
“Our mission is to enable enterprises to safely adopt AI technologies by providing them with the data they need to train and evaluate models—without the privacy risks,” said Josh Kreamer, CEO of Seedless. “With Seedless, companies can accelerate digital transformation while maintaining the highest standards of data security and compliance.”
Transforming AI Training and Evaluation
Unlike traditional synthetic data solutions, Seedless uses an innovative approach that generates high-fidelity fictional data by simulating complex business interactions and scenarios. This agent-based method ensures statistical validity and realism while maintaining privacy compliance, enabling organizations to:
Test and Train AI Tools More Effectively: Using nuanced, industry-specific scenarios.
Evaluate AI Models Objectively: With scorable answer keys embedded in the data.
Accelerate AI Adoption: By overcoming data scarcity and compliance challenges.
Launching with Industry Focus
Seedless is launching with a focus on highly regulated industries, including:
-Finance: Fraud detection, AML compliance, regulatory stress testing
-Healthcare: Clinical trials, regulatory filings, privacy compliance
-Legal: Fact-finding, privilege identification, contract management
Leadership and Vision
Seedless is led by Josh Kreamer (CEO), former Head of Legal Services at AstraZeneca and an expert in legal tech and data compliance, and Shahrukh Tarapore (CTO), a former Senior Engineer at Lockheed Martin specializing in AI/ML simulations. Their combined expertise ensures that Seedless delivers the most realistic and compliant fictional data on the market.
About Seedless
Seedless is pioneering the next generation of synthetic data with its patent-pending agent-based simulation technology. By generating fictional unstructured data that is both realistic and fully synthetic, Seedless empowers enterprises to train and evaluate AI models with the highest levels of privacy compliance and data fidelity. Seedless is headquartered in Washington, D.C. and Philadelphia, PA.
Media Contact:
Josh Kreamer
Founder/CEO, Seedless
Email: josh@seedlessdata.com
For more information, please visit https://seedlessdata.com
