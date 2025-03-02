The Laughing Buddha Comedy Festival Returns
The 2025 Laughing Buddha Comedy Festival returns for the third year.
New York, NY, March 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Laughing Buddha Comedy Festival is back for its third year. Featuring the very best emerging standup comics in New York City, the festival will take place from Tuesday, March 18 to Friday, April 4 2025 at St. Marks Comedy Club. Laughing Buddha will be giving away more than $5,000 in cash, including a grand prize of $3,000 and a years worth of spots to the winning comedian.
This year, 120 comedians will be chosen to showcase a diverse lineup who will compete in front of fans, industry professionals, and comedy legends alike. Winners will be decided by a panel of judges and by audience response.
Each show will feature professional hosts and headliners including Jeff Lawrence, Kevin Dombrowski, Alexis Carbano, and more to be announced. Judges will include comedy club owners and industry professionals.
Tickets for the 3rd Annual Laughing Buddha Comedy Festival are now on sale at laughingbuddhacomedy.com/tickets.
"Laughing Buddha Comedy has always taken pride in developing new and aspiring comedians. This festival will provide them with a unique opportunity to further their carrer and win more than $3,000." -Jeff Lawrence, owner of Laughing Buddha Comedy
"Winning the festival has been a game-changer for me. A year of spots has been invaluable for developing my material and growing as a performer. It was incredibly well-organized and gave me the opportunity to perform alongside some seriously talented comedians." -Eric Walsh, 2024 Festival Winner
About Laughing Buddha Comedy:
Laughing Buddha Comedy is a premier New York-based comedy collective dedicated to discovering and nurturing the next generation of stand-up talent. Through a variety of open mics, classes, showcases, and festivals, LBC has helped countless comedians jumpstart their standup careers.
If you are interested in attending as an industry guest please email:
festival@laughingbuddhacomedy.com
This year, 120 comedians will be chosen to showcase a diverse lineup who will compete in front of fans, industry professionals, and comedy legends alike. Winners will be decided by a panel of judges and by audience response.
Each show will feature professional hosts and headliners including Jeff Lawrence, Kevin Dombrowski, Alexis Carbano, and more to be announced. Judges will include comedy club owners and industry professionals.
Tickets for the 3rd Annual Laughing Buddha Comedy Festival are now on sale at laughingbuddhacomedy.com/tickets.
"Laughing Buddha Comedy has always taken pride in developing new and aspiring comedians. This festival will provide them with a unique opportunity to further their carrer and win more than $3,000." -Jeff Lawrence, owner of Laughing Buddha Comedy
"Winning the festival has been a game-changer for me. A year of spots has been invaluable for developing my material and growing as a performer. It was incredibly well-organized and gave me the opportunity to perform alongside some seriously talented comedians." -Eric Walsh, 2024 Festival Winner
About Laughing Buddha Comedy:
Laughing Buddha Comedy is a premier New York-based comedy collective dedicated to discovering and nurturing the next generation of stand-up talent. Through a variety of open mics, classes, showcases, and festivals, LBC has helped countless comedians jumpstart their standup careers.
If you are interested in attending as an industry guest please email:
festival@laughingbuddhacomedy.com
Contact
Laughing Buddha Comedy FestivalContact
Daryn Stephanie Passarello
718-490-2903
https://www.laughingbuddhacomedy.com/festival
Daryn Stephanie Passarello
718-490-2903
https://www.laughingbuddhacomedy.com/festival
Categories