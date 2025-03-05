EVSTAR Partners with Blue Whale EV to Provide Comprehensive EV Charging Station Warranties and Preventative Maintenance Services
Ashburn, VA, March 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- EVSTAR, a leading renewable energy service and warranty administrator, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Blue Whale EV, a premier provider of turnkey e-mobility solutions. This collaboration will offer enhanced protection for electric vehicle (EV) charging stations through comprehensive warranty services and preventative maintenance programs, ensuring operational efficiency and long-term success for Blue Whale EV’s clients. Backed by AM Best A-rated global insurance carriers, EVSTAR delivers financially secure products designed to offload financial risk for businesses while supporting the growing EV infrastructure market.
Blue Whale EV, with its US-based team of experts, specializes in guiding clients through a seamless and cost-effective transition to e-mobility solutions. As a “Turn-Key” EVSE provider, Blue Whale delivers tailored solutions and exceptional client service at every step—from initial discovery and planning to site surveys, engineering assessments, pricing proposals, permitting, installation, commissioning, and ongoing support. This holistic approach ensures a truly white-glove experience for each client, regardless of where they are in their EV adoption journey.
Blue Whale EV entered the EV industry with a clear vision: to support the growing demand for EVSE installers in the Mid-Atlantic region and beyond. The company’s leadership team, which includes principals from Critical Peake Electrical Services, quickly realized that EV charging adoption requires more than electrical expertise alone. Blue Whale EV was established to fill this gap, providing a team of qualified experts focused on EV charging equipment and its role in the broader sustainability and resiliency efforts taking place across the country.
One of the key challenges Blue Whale EV has identified in the industry is the lack of comprehensive warranty and preventative maintenance services for Level 2 (L2) and DC fast-charging (DCFC) stations. A top concern expressed by EV drivers is the inconsistency in charging station uptime. This new partnership with EVSTAR, coupled with Blue Whale’s “Whale Care” Preventative Maintenance program, will ensure that charging stations remain functional and that station owners do not miss out on charging revenue. This collaboration will also alleviate any anxieties EV drivers have about the reliability of charging infrastructure.
“Blue Whale is excited to collaborate with EVSTAR to provide top of the line EV services & warranties. This partnership between EV experts in the industry will ensure our mutual customers receive the very best when they install EV charging stations at their properties.” - Rich McNulty, CEO Blue Whale EV. In addition to supporting station uptime, this partnership allows Blue Whale EV to offer its clients coverage after the manufacturer’s standard warranty expires. Highly recommended by several EV manufacturing partners, EVSTAR’s services align perfectly with Blue Whale’s mission to provide customers with long-term, reliable coverage and service.
“We are thrilled to partner with Blue Whale EV to help ensure the longevity and success of their EV charging infrastructure,” said Andrew Hoehner, CEO of EVSTAR. “At EVSTAR, we are committed to providing reliable warranty services that allow EV charging stations to operate at peak performance, and through this partnership, we are able to provide Blue Whale’s customers with peace of mind, knowing their stations are backed by secure and comprehensive coverage for the long term.”
About EVSTAR: EVSTAR is a leading renewable energy service and warranty administrator, specializing in providing comprehensive warranty services to protect electric vehicle charging stations. Backed by AM Best A-rated global insurance carriers, EVSTAR’s solutions help businesses mitigate financial risks while ensuring the operational efficiency and long-term success of EV infrastructure.
About Blue Whale EV: Blue Whale EV is a leading provider of turnkey EV charging solutions, specializing in helping businesses and municipalities transition to e-mobility. Offering a full range of services from installation to maintenance and support, Blue Whale EV ensures a seamless transition to sustainable transportation for its clients.
