HistAI Unveils Groundbreaking SPIDER Initiative at HIMSS Conference

At the HIMSS Conference, HistAI announced the SPIDER Initiative, an open-source project set to become the largest supervised medical imaging dataset. The initiative will compile more than 50 millions of fully annotated images from 20 organs and 400 morphologies, advancing AI-driven diagnostics, precision medicine, and drug development. The first release includes more than 4 millions of images from 6K Whole Slide Images (WSIs) across Skin, Colorectal, and Thorax. Available starting today.