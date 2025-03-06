The Digital Wellness Center’s Three-Minute Fix for Digital Overload
The Digital Wellness Center’s Digital Reset Protocol (DRP) is a breakthrough in mood management, delivering a three-minute reset that restores cognitive balance in real time. Research shows it helps users feel better instantly by shifting brain chemistry, reducing impulsivity while keeping engagement high. This innovation offers a smarter way to manage digital overload — fast, effective, and backed by science.
Toronto, Canada, March 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- What if three minutes could reset your mood?
New research confirms that cognitive overload and digital fatigue can be reversed in less than three minutes. Whether it’s impulsive gambling, endless scrolling, or gaming beyond control, people aren’t looking for restrictions — they’re looking for instant relief.
Last Friday in Michigan, the Digital Wellness Center unveiled the Digital Reset Protocol (DRP) — a neuroscience-backed intervention designed to restore cognitive balance in real time. The findings, soon to be published in Building Trust, show that DRP helps 50% of stressed users feel better in under three minutes.
The Science Behind the Digital Reset Protocol
Dr. Mary Donohue, lead researcher and CEO of the Digital Wellness Center, explains the significance of these findings:
"When the Digital Wellness Center started this research, our question was simple: Why does myStridePositivePlay™ work so well? The answer is clear — people want instant relief from stress. Consumers know when they need help. They want it fast. They want it backed by science. Gen Z, in particular, prefers optimization over restriction — traditional warnings don’t work, but tools that enhance decision-making do"
Dr. Kim Mouridsen, neuroscientist at Aarhus University, has studied how digital environments impact brain function, attention, and decision-making.
"What the Digital Reset Protocol does is increase the serotonin-to-dopamine ratio, which, at least in theory, could lead to a more content and satiated state. Users remain engaged, but without the dopamine-driven chasing and impulsivity that can lead to compulsive behaviors."
Mark Howerton, a licensed therapist specializing in addiction, highlights the importance of early intervention:
"Addiction doesn’t happen in isolation — it’s shaped by environment and behavior. DRP doesn’t just address symptoms; it interrupts destructive loops before they take hold."
Why It Works in Three Minutes
Immediate impact – 50% of stressed users feel better in under three minutes (Building Trust, Michigan Academy of Arts, Sciences & Letters, 2025).
Built on trust – AI-driven microbreaks achieved 100% initial trust and 93% engagement after 120 days (Digital Wellness Center Data, 2024).
Long-term engagement – 74% of users continue using resets years later (Digital Wellness Center Research, 2024).
Neuroscience-backed – DRP appears to increase the serotonin-to-dopamine ratio, reducing stress-driven impulsivity while enhancing engagement.
A Smarter Solution for Gaming, Social Media, and Digital Platforms
Unlike traditional responsible gaming tools, The Digital Wellness Center’s DRP is not a warning label, restriction, or ad — it’s an interactive, science-based experience that enhances responsible gaming, engagement, and well-being.
Gaming operators, social media platforms, and digital companies can integrate DRP to:
Improve customer retention – Users trust AI-driven resets more than traditional mental health apps.
Enhance responsible gaming – A companion tool for financial limits, promoting smarter, safer play.
Differentiate through science – Early adopters will lead the shift toward real-time digital well-being.
The Future of Digital Wellness Starts Now
Industry leaders, including Paul Burns and Paul Foster, recognize that proactive interventions are the future of responsible gaming. As digital experiences evolve, solutions like DRP will define the next era of digital well-being.
About the Digital Wellness Center
The Digital Wellness Center pioneers proactive mental health solutions using patent-pending digital interventions. The myStridePositivePlay™ technology delivers science-backed microbreaks to enhance responsible gaming, engagement, and compliance. Trusted by industry leaders, the center helps operators support safer play, improve customer retention, and meet regulatory standards.
For more information, visit thedigitalwellnesscenter.com.
Press Contact:
Richardson Amartey
Email: ra@thedigitalwellnesscenter.com
Phone: +1 249-288-1174
Research Contributors:
Dr. Mary Donohue, Digital Wellness Center
Dr. Kim Mouridsen, Aarhus University
Mark Howerton, Addiction Specialist
Paul Burns, Canadian Gaming Association
Paul Foster, Crucial Compliance
