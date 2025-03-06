Chef Maricel Gentile Announces Debut Cookbook Exploring Everyday Asian Cuisine
Celebrity Chef and TV personality Maricel Gentile, seen on Food Network, PBS, and Hulu, announces pre-orders for Maricel’s Simply Asian Cookbook, featuring 70+ authentic Filipino, Cantonese, Japanese, Thai, Vietnamese, and Korean recipes.
East Brunswick, NJ, March 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Chef Maricel Gentile, a Filipino-American restaurateur and television personality known for her appearances on Food Network, PBS, and Hulu, is set to release her debut cookbook, Maricel’s Simply Asian Cookbook: A Journey Through Filipino, Cantonese, Japanese, Thai, Vietnamese, and Korean Recipes for Every Day. The book, now available for pre-order, offers home cooks an accessible introduction to six Asian cuisines through more than 70 carefully curated recipes.
Maricel, the chef-owner of Maricel’s Kitchen in East Brunswick, NJ, has spent years teaching cooking classes and introducing audiences to the flavors of her childhood in Manila and her professional experience in New York City’s vibrant restaurant scene. Her cookbook is an extension of this work, blending traditional flavors with practical techniques to make Asian home cooking approachable for cooks of all skill levels.
The release of Maricel’s Simply Asian Cookbook comes at a time when Filipino cuisine is experiencing unprecedented recognition on the global culinary stage. Long celebrated within Filipino communities, dishes like adobo, lumpia, and pancit are now gaining widespread appreciation among chefs, food critics, and home cooks. Gentile’s book is one of the first to authentically present Filipino cuisine alongside its East and Southeast Asian counterparts. By introducing readers to Filipino flavors within the context of everyday home cooking, the book helps bridge the gap between tradition and accessibility, making these dishes more familiar to a wider audience.
“Every class I teach, I see people discovering or reconnecting with the bold, comforting flavors of Asian cuisine,” said Gentile. “This book is meant to bridge that experience, whether someone is cooking these dishes for the first time or looking to recreate family recipes they grew up with.”
The collection includes a range of dishes from crispy Lumpia Shanghai and rich Japanese curry to Pancit Molo Soup and Vietnamese desserts, accompanied by step-by-step instructions, ingredient swaps, and personal anecdotes.
Pre-orders are now open through MaricelsKitchen.com, with early buyers receiving exclusive bonuses, including signed copies, a bonus recipe, and access to a virtual cooking class for the first 100 pre-orders.
About Chef Maricel Gentile
Maricel Gentile is a chef, author, educator, and Chef Ambassador specializing in Filipino and Asian cuisines. She is the owner of Maricel’s Kitchen, an immersive culinary destination offering cooking classes and chef’s table dining experiences. She has been featured on Food Network, PBS, and Hulu, where she has shared her expertise in Asian cooking. Her work focuses on making authentic flavors approachable for home cooks while preserving the traditions behind each dish.
Maricel, the chef-owner of Maricel’s Kitchen in East Brunswick, NJ, has spent years teaching cooking classes and introducing audiences to the flavors of her childhood in Manila and her professional experience in New York City’s vibrant restaurant scene. Her cookbook is an extension of this work, blending traditional flavors with practical techniques to make Asian home cooking approachable for cooks of all skill levels.
The release of Maricel’s Simply Asian Cookbook comes at a time when Filipino cuisine is experiencing unprecedented recognition on the global culinary stage. Long celebrated within Filipino communities, dishes like adobo, lumpia, and pancit are now gaining widespread appreciation among chefs, food critics, and home cooks. Gentile’s book is one of the first to authentically present Filipino cuisine alongside its East and Southeast Asian counterparts. By introducing readers to Filipino flavors within the context of everyday home cooking, the book helps bridge the gap between tradition and accessibility, making these dishes more familiar to a wider audience.
“Every class I teach, I see people discovering or reconnecting with the bold, comforting flavors of Asian cuisine,” said Gentile. “This book is meant to bridge that experience, whether someone is cooking these dishes for the first time or looking to recreate family recipes they grew up with.”
The collection includes a range of dishes from crispy Lumpia Shanghai and rich Japanese curry to Pancit Molo Soup and Vietnamese desserts, accompanied by step-by-step instructions, ingredient swaps, and personal anecdotes.
Pre-orders are now open through MaricelsKitchen.com, with early buyers receiving exclusive bonuses, including signed copies, a bonus recipe, and access to a virtual cooking class for the first 100 pre-orders.
About Chef Maricel Gentile
Maricel Gentile is a chef, author, educator, and Chef Ambassador specializing in Filipino and Asian cuisines. She is the owner of Maricel’s Kitchen, an immersive culinary destination offering cooking classes and chef’s table dining experiences. She has been featured on Food Network, PBS, and Hulu, where she has shared her expertise in Asian cooking. Her work focuses on making authentic flavors approachable for home cooks while preserving the traditions behind each dish.
Contact
Maricel's KitchenContact
Maricel Gentile
732-497-2698
https://maricelskitchen.com/
Facebook: @MaricelsKitchenUSA
Instagram: @Maricelskitchenusa
TikTok: @Maricelskitchenusa
Maricel Gentile
732-497-2698
https://maricelskitchen.com/
Facebook: @MaricelsKitchenUSA
Instagram: @Maricelskitchenusa
TikTok: @Maricelskitchenusa
Categories