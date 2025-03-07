Ronald Neemar Honored as Professional of the Year for 2025 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Fort Lauderdale, FL, March 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Ronald Neemar of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida has been named Professional of the Year for 2025 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the automotive industry.
About Ronald Neemar
Ronald Neemar is the president of Neemar, Inc. With 28 years of experience in the automotive industry, he oversees day-to-day operations, financials, and automotive repair, specializing in Japanese cars. In addition to his automotive expertise, Neemar is also involved in real estate investment.
Neemar received his Bachelor of Science in finance from York University.
In his free time, Ronald enjoys boating and family activities.
About Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide
Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide is an international advertising, networking, and publishing company based in Farmingdale, New York. They are proud to be able to satisfy their clients and continue to have repeat clientele due to their longevity and pride in their products and services. The Owners strive to connect business professionals to enhance their contact base and networking capabilities so they can get the acknowledgment and publicity within their industries and beyond. The Strathmore family has been providing these valuable services for over two decades. They target executives and professionals in all industries to be featured in their on-line directory. Industries include business, law, education, healthcare and medicine, fine arts, IT, government, science, real estate, entertainment, and many more accomplished fields. Professional profiles are listed in a detailed, searchable database on the website www.strww.com.
