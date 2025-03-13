Best Small Business Website to be Named by Web Marketing Association in 29th Annual WebAward Competition
The Web Marketing Association is now accepting entries for the 29th annual WebAward Competition, recognizing the best websites of 2025 across 86 industries, including small business. Judged by industry experts, winners gain valuable feedback, SEO benefits, and global recognition. The entry deadline is May 30, 2025. Don’t miss your chance to showcase your digital excellence—enter today at www.webaward.org.
Boston, MA, March 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Web Marketing Association is looking for the best small business Websites in the world as part of their 29th annual international WebAward Competition for Website development at the WebAward Website. The WebAwards is the standards-defining competition that sets benchmarks for 86 industries, including a category for small business websites, based on the seven criteria of a successful Website. The deadline for small business websites to enter to be judged is May 30, 2025.
"In today's digital era, websites serve as a pivotal platform for the marketing strategies of small businesses, enhancing their visibility, credibility, and sales opportunities," stated William Rice, President of the Web Marketing Association. "Effectively designed websites empower small businesses to operate globally, transcending geographical barriers. Participating in the WebAward Competition offers small businesses a distinctive platform to highlight their website's prowess and receive accolades for delivering superior online customer experiences. Achieving 'award-winning' status not only acknowledges their hard work but also opens doors to invaluable marketing prospects."
Websites are judged on seven criteria including design, innovation, content, technology, interactivity, copy writing and ease of use. Each WebAward entry in the advertising category is judged against other advertising entries in its industry category and then against an overall standard of excellence.
Here are the past Best Small Business Website WebAward winners:
2024 – 8AM Creative for Outcast Landing - A Micro-Resort with Private Pond Fishing
2023 – Sundin Associates for Steve The Bike Guy
2022 - MogerMedia Inc. for Alaskan Air Conditioning & Heating
2020 – LEAP Spark for Kern's Kitchen
2019 – Hong Kong Trade Development Council for hktdc.com Small Orders - Small Orders, Big Prospects
2018 – Local Search Masters (LSM) for An Excellent Site For A Growing Fitness Franchise
2017 – Hong Kong Trade Development Council(HKTDC) for hktdc.com Small Orders - Small Orders, Big Prospects
2016 – DynamiX for Zerorez
2015 - TopSpot Internet Marketing for Punum Roofing of Houston Website
2014 – screenagers for 99 reasons why our website is not online yet
2013 - DASH Co. for DASH Co. Website
2012 - My1Stop.com for My1Stop.com - Printing Made Easy
2011 - Overstock.com for Overstock.com
2010 - CityMax.com for Small Business Website Builder
2009 - Risdall Marketing Group for Peter’s Body Shop Website Design
2008 - Hong Kong Trade Development Council for hktdc.com - The trusted online marketplace with third-party authentication
2007 – dLife for dLife Website
2006 - BusinessWeek Online for BusinessWeek Online - Small Biz
2005 - Mediapulse, Inc. for Stuart Row Landscapes, Inc.
2004 - Gerard Konars for Bridal and Formal, Inc. Website
2003 - Byte Interactive for Byte Interactive website
All small business entrants benefit from receiving valuable feedback in terms of their specific scores compared against the average scores for their industry. They also may receive specific comments from the WebAward’s professional judging panel on their Website development efforts.
Small Business Websites wishing to be considered for the Best Small Business Website can submit their website for consideration at WebAward.org. Winners of a WebAward in the small business category will also receive:
· Increased visibility for their company
· Marketing opportunity to promote the company website to the media
· Links to your site from the highly ranked WebAward site to help SEO
· Social media posts for your company and personal feeds
· A highlight for your resume.
· Admiration of peers, friends and co-workers
· Unlimited bragging rights
The 2025 WebAwards are sponsored by the following leading organizations: PR.com, iContact, and eTailConferences. The Web Marketing Association thanks these companies for their commitment to the entire online marketing community.
About the WebAwards
The Web Marketing Association was founded in 1997 to help define the standard of excellence for online marketing. Our internationally known award programs, such as WebAward Competition for Website Development, Internet Advertising Competition and the MobileWebAwards, recognize the people and organizations responsible for developing the most effective online marketing programs on the Internet today. Entrants benefit from assessment of their marketing efforts by a professional judging panel and the marketing opportunities presented by being recognized as an award-winning web developer.
Contact
William Rice
860-558-5423
www.WebAward.org
www.WebAward.org
