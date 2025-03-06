Texas Nuclear Alliance Applauds Legislation Filed to Unleash Nuclear Energy Renaissance
House Bill 14 (Rep. Cody Harris) would create the Texas Advanced Nuclear Deployment Office and establish the Texas Advanced Nuclear Energy Program, as a subprogram to the Texas Energy Fund. Once established, the Texas Advanced Nuclear Energy Program will directly incentivize the deployment of advanced nuclear reactors in the state of Texas.
Austin, TX, March 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Texas lawmakers are championing legislation that bolsters advanced nuclear energy development in the state, and the Texas Nuclear Alliance (TNA) applauds the efforts that are bringing Texas one step closer to leading in nuclear energy.
House Bill 14 (Rep. Cody Harris) would create the Texas Advanced Nuclear Deployment Office and establish the Texas Advanced Nuclear Energy Program, as a subprogram to the Texas Energy Fund. Once established, the Texas Advanced Nuclear Energy Program will directly incentivize the deployment of advanced nuclear reactors in the state of Texas.
“House Bill 14 would represent the biggest step taken by any state in the United States to deploy advanced nuclear reactors. The creation of the Texas Advanced Nuclear Energy Program will bring reliable, dispatchable power to Texas and ensure Texas’ place as the economic hub for the future of nuclear,” said TNA President Reed Clay. “The Texas Nuclear Alliance applauds Representative Harris, Speaker Burrows, and Gov. Abbott for their leadership on this issue and for recognizing the immense potential nuclear has to keep Texas strong, prosperous and secure.”
The legislation comes at a time when Texas is experiencing a tremendous increase in electricity demand, in large part due to electricity-intensive needs from data centers, AI, the electrification of the Permian Basin and other hard tech manufacturing (such as semiconductors). As Texas touts multiple U.S. energy production records, ranking as the number one producer of oil, natural gas, wind, and solar, many—including the Texas Governor—are calling on Texas to be the worldwide leader in nuclear. In February, Governor Abbott issued his State of the State Address, where he stressed the need for more power generation and charged the 89th Texas Legislature to explore nuclear’s potential, stating it’s “time for Texas to lead a nuclear power renaissance in the United States.”
Nuclear energy offers safe, reliable, and clean energy. Nuclear energy is a necessary tool to meet our nation’s dramatically increasing energy needs. It is imperative that the United States lead on nuclear – not only to provide the needed energy to win the artificial intelligence race, but also to ensure that the United States is the exporter of safe, reliable, and clean nuclear power to the developing world.
The United States is no longer the worldwide leader in nuclear development. Currently, China is the global leader in new nuclear development. As of 2024, China is building 20 new reactors, with plans to build 6 to 8 new reactors annually. China is also now a leading exporter of nuclear technology to developing countries.
“The United States must once again become the world leader on nuclear. And if the U.S. is going to lead on nuclear, Texas must lead,” said Clay. “Texas is a proven leader in energy development, provides a safe but efficient regulatory environment, and has proven workforce development tools to be a worldwide leader in the development of new nuclear.”
What Industry is Saying
“The leadership of Gov. Abbott and Rep. Harris will make Texas the country’s preeminent nuclear powerhouse,” John Sharp, chancellor of The Texas A&M University System, said. “At the A&M System, we have taken inspiration from the state’s leadership to create the Energy Proving Ground at Texas A&M-RELLIS in Bryan, where four nuclear reactor companies will build the safest reactors with the latest technologies to provide the power we need for our state’s continued success.”
“I applaud Governor Abbott and the Texas legislature for their bold vision to position Texas as the global leader in advanced nuclear technologies. Their unwavering commitment to innovation and energy leadership is paving the way for a cleaner, more reliable future. Natura Resources is proud to be at the forefront of this movement as the only Texas-based project to receive a construction permit from the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission for our pioneering molten salt reactor, the MSR-1," said Douglass Robison, Founder and CEO of Natura Resources, LLC. This milestone underscores Texas’s potential to drive the nuclear renaissance, and we’re honored to work with the state in meeting the world’s growing energy demands.”
“With a rapidly growing population and demand for electricity, Texas needs the unique reliability of nuclear energy to power continued economic growth," said David Dardis, Executive Vice President and Chief Legal and Policy Officer, Constellation Energy. “We applaud Governor Abbott and Texas Legislative leadership for emphasizing the state’s commitment to energy innovation and support for both our existing nuclear fleet as well as new nuclear projects. Constellation is eager to roll up its sleeves and help power a brighter, stronger future for Texas."
“The Texas Advanced Nuclear Deployment Act will channel the impressive momentum building around advanced nuclear technologies to Texas, positioning it as the national leader in the deployment of technologies that will transform nuclear energy supply,” says Simon Irish, CEO of Terrestrial Energy.
“We appreciate Chairman Harris, the Legislature and Governor Abbott’s leadership on this issue. In order to move advanced nuclear forward, we need the support and collaboration of government leaders and industry partners. This legislation is a significant step in that direction, demonstrating a strong commitment to innovation and clean energy. We are excited to be a part of this journey and look forward to the positive impacts it will bring for our state and beyond,” said Kreshka Young, Dow’s North American Business Director for Energy & Climate.
Other Key Nuclear Legislation
Senator Tan Parker’s Senate Bill 1105 and its companion, House Bill 2678, authored by Representative Drew Darby, seek to establish the Texas Advanced Nuclear Energy Authority, a Texas nuclear permitting office, and a Texas Advanced Nuclear Innovation Fund. These bills ultimately aim to accelerate the adoption of advanced nuclear technologies and were born from the Public Utility Commission’s (PUC) Advanced Nuclear Reactor Working Group report, which outlined key steps Texas should take to expand its nuclear energy capabilities.
Senator Parker and Representative Ryan Guillen have filed companion bills, House Bill 279 and Senate Bill 1061, related to procedural requirements for uranium mining production area authorizations in Texas which is needed for nuclear development.
About the Texas Nuclear Alliance
TNA is the only industry association in Texas dedicated to the advancement of nuclear technology in the state. TNA was formed with a singular mission: to make Texas the Nuclear Capital of the World. Formed in 2022 in the aftermath of Winter Storm Uri, TNA is based on the fundamental premise that if Texas and the world want low-carbon, reliable energy, it can no longer turn its back on nuclear energy. Nuclear is clean, safe, reliable, and secure.
House Bill 14 (Rep. Cody Harris) would create the Texas Advanced Nuclear Deployment Office and establish the Texas Advanced Nuclear Energy Program, as a subprogram to the Texas Energy Fund. Once established, the Texas Advanced Nuclear Energy Program will directly incentivize the deployment of advanced nuclear reactors in the state of Texas.
“House Bill 14 would represent the biggest step taken by any state in the United States to deploy advanced nuclear reactors. The creation of the Texas Advanced Nuclear Energy Program will bring reliable, dispatchable power to Texas and ensure Texas’ place as the economic hub for the future of nuclear,” said TNA President Reed Clay. “The Texas Nuclear Alliance applauds Representative Harris, Speaker Burrows, and Gov. Abbott for their leadership on this issue and for recognizing the immense potential nuclear has to keep Texas strong, prosperous and secure.”
The legislation comes at a time when Texas is experiencing a tremendous increase in electricity demand, in large part due to electricity-intensive needs from data centers, AI, the electrification of the Permian Basin and other hard tech manufacturing (such as semiconductors). As Texas touts multiple U.S. energy production records, ranking as the number one producer of oil, natural gas, wind, and solar, many—including the Texas Governor—are calling on Texas to be the worldwide leader in nuclear. In February, Governor Abbott issued his State of the State Address, where he stressed the need for more power generation and charged the 89th Texas Legislature to explore nuclear’s potential, stating it’s “time for Texas to lead a nuclear power renaissance in the United States.”
Nuclear energy offers safe, reliable, and clean energy. Nuclear energy is a necessary tool to meet our nation’s dramatically increasing energy needs. It is imperative that the United States lead on nuclear – not only to provide the needed energy to win the artificial intelligence race, but also to ensure that the United States is the exporter of safe, reliable, and clean nuclear power to the developing world.
The United States is no longer the worldwide leader in nuclear development. Currently, China is the global leader in new nuclear development. As of 2024, China is building 20 new reactors, with plans to build 6 to 8 new reactors annually. China is also now a leading exporter of nuclear technology to developing countries.
“The United States must once again become the world leader on nuclear. And if the U.S. is going to lead on nuclear, Texas must lead,” said Clay. “Texas is a proven leader in energy development, provides a safe but efficient regulatory environment, and has proven workforce development tools to be a worldwide leader in the development of new nuclear.”
What Industry is Saying
“The leadership of Gov. Abbott and Rep. Harris will make Texas the country’s preeminent nuclear powerhouse,” John Sharp, chancellor of The Texas A&M University System, said. “At the A&M System, we have taken inspiration from the state’s leadership to create the Energy Proving Ground at Texas A&M-RELLIS in Bryan, where four nuclear reactor companies will build the safest reactors with the latest technologies to provide the power we need for our state’s continued success.”
“I applaud Governor Abbott and the Texas legislature for their bold vision to position Texas as the global leader in advanced nuclear technologies. Their unwavering commitment to innovation and energy leadership is paving the way for a cleaner, more reliable future. Natura Resources is proud to be at the forefront of this movement as the only Texas-based project to receive a construction permit from the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission for our pioneering molten salt reactor, the MSR-1," said Douglass Robison, Founder and CEO of Natura Resources, LLC. This milestone underscores Texas’s potential to drive the nuclear renaissance, and we’re honored to work with the state in meeting the world’s growing energy demands.”
“With a rapidly growing population and demand for electricity, Texas needs the unique reliability of nuclear energy to power continued economic growth," said David Dardis, Executive Vice President and Chief Legal and Policy Officer, Constellation Energy. “We applaud Governor Abbott and Texas Legislative leadership for emphasizing the state’s commitment to energy innovation and support for both our existing nuclear fleet as well as new nuclear projects. Constellation is eager to roll up its sleeves and help power a brighter, stronger future for Texas."
“The Texas Advanced Nuclear Deployment Act will channel the impressive momentum building around advanced nuclear technologies to Texas, positioning it as the national leader in the deployment of technologies that will transform nuclear energy supply,” says Simon Irish, CEO of Terrestrial Energy.
“We appreciate Chairman Harris, the Legislature and Governor Abbott’s leadership on this issue. In order to move advanced nuclear forward, we need the support and collaboration of government leaders and industry partners. This legislation is a significant step in that direction, demonstrating a strong commitment to innovation and clean energy. We are excited to be a part of this journey and look forward to the positive impacts it will bring for our state and beyond,” said Kreshka Young, Dow’s North American Business Director for Energy & Climate.
Other Key Nuclear Legislation
Senator Tan Parker’s Senate Bill 1105 and its companion, House Bill 2678, authored by Representative Drew Darby, seek to establish the Texas Advanced Nuclear Energy Authority, a Texas nuclear permitting office, and a Texas Advanced Nuclear Innovation Fund. These bills ultimately aim to accelerate the adoption of advanced nuclear technologies and were born from the Public Utility Commission’s (PUC) Advanced Nuclear Reactor Working Group report, which outlined key steps Texas should take to expand its nuclear energy capabilities.
Senator Parker and Representative Ryan Guillen have filed companion bills, House Bill 279 and Senate Bill 1061, related to procedural requirements for uranium mining production area authorizations in Texas which is needed for nuclear development.
About the Texas Nuclear Alliance
TNA is the only industry association in Texas dedicated to the advancement of nuclear technology in the state. TNA was formed with a singular mission: to make Texas the Nuclear Capital of the World. Formed in 2022 in the aftermath of Winter Storm Uri, TNA is based on the fundamental premise that if Texas and the world want low-carbon, reliable energy, it can no longer turn its back on nuclear energy. Nuclear is clean, safe, reliable, and secure.
Contact
Texas Nuclear AllianceContact
Lauren Clay
512-567-7604
www.texasnuclearalliance.org
Lauren Clay
512-567-7604
www.texasnuclearalliance.org
Categories