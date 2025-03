Orbit Local Introduces AI Marketing Automation and CRM for Smarter Business Growth

Jacksonville, FL, March 07, 2025 --( PR.com )-- Orbit Local, a leading digital marketing agency specializing in local SEO, PPC, and web design, is excited to launch its AI-powered Marketing Automation and CRM platform. This advanced technology enables businesses to enhance marketing efforts, automate customer interactions, and increase conversions — all from one seamless platform.With the growing need for efficiency in digital marketing, Orbit Local’s AI-powered solution provides the tools necessary to scale businesses effectively.Key Features of Orbit Local’s AI Marketing Automation & CRM:AI-Driven Lead Management: Automate lead tracking, scoring, and follow-ups to capture and convert more leads efficiently.Personalized Marketing Automation: Launch highly targeted email and SMS campaigns based on customer behaviors and preferences.Comprehensive CRM: Manage customer interactions, sales pipelines, and communications through an intuitive dashboard.AI Chatbots & Instant Responses: Improve customer service and engagement with real-time AI-powered chatbots.Seamless Integrations: Sync with Google Ads, Facebook, Yelp, and other platforms for a unified marketing strategy.Advanced Analytics & Reporting: Access real-time insights into campaign performance and customer engagement.“We are proud to introduce AI-powered marketing automation and CRM capabilities to help businesses grow smarter,” said Kesar Long, co-founder of Orbit Local. “This platform enables businesses to work more efficiently, scale effortlessly, and strengthen customer relationships through automation and data-driven insights.”Orbit Local’s AI-powered marketing solution is now available for businesses looking to enhance their marketing strategy and improve customer engagement.For more information or to schedule a demo, visit Orbit Local or contact hello@orbitlocal.com.About Orbit LocalOrbit Local is a results-driven digital marketing agency committed to helping businesses grow through expert SEO, PPC, and web design solutions. With a strong focus on lead generation and ROI, Orbit Local empowers businesses with innovative marketing strategies to stay competitive.Media Contact:Kesar LongCo-founderOrbit Localhello@orbitlocal.com(904) 479-4943