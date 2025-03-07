Orbit Local Introduces AI Marketing Automation and CRM for Smarter Business Growth
Orbit Local announces its AI-powered Marketing Automation and CRM platform, designed to help businesses streamline lead generation, improve customer engagement, and drive sales. The new solution integrates automation, AI chatbots, and analytics to optimize marketing efforts and client interactions.
Jacksonville, FL, March 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Orbit Local, a leading digital marketing agency specializing in local SEO, PPC, and web design, is excited to launch its AI-powered Marketing Automation and CRM platform. This advanced technology enables businesses to enhance marketing efforts, automate customer interactions, and increase conversions — all from one seamless platform.
With the growing need for efficiency in digital marketing, Orbit Local’s AI-powered solution provides the tools necessary to scale businesses effectively.
Key Features of Orbit Local’s AI Marketing Automation & CRM:
AI-Driven Lead Management: Automate lead tracking, scoring, and follow-ups to capture and convert more leads efficiently.
Personalized Marketing Automation: Launch highly targeted email and SMS campaigns based on customer behaviors and preferences.
Comprehensive CRM: Manage customer interactions, sales pipelines, and communications through an intuitive dashboard.
AI Chatbots & Instant Responses: Improve customer service and engagement with real-time AI-powered chatbots.
Seamless Integrations: Sync with Google Ads, Facebook, Yelp, and other platforms for a unified marketing strategy.
Advanced Analytics & Reporting: Access real-time insights into campaign performance and customer engagement.
“We are proud to introduce AI-powered marketing automation and CRM capabilities to help businesses grow smarter,” said Kesar Long, co-founder of Orbit Local. “This platform enables businesses to work more efficiently, scale effortlessly, and strengthen customer relationships through automation and data-driven insights.”
Orbit Local’s AI-powered marketing solution is now available for businesses looking to enhance their marketing strategy and improve customer engagement.
For more information or to schedule a demo, visit Orbit Local or contact hello@orbitlocal.com.
About Orbit Local
Orbit Local is a results-driven digital marketing agency committed to helping businesses grow through expert SEO, PPC, and web design solutions. With a strong focus on lead generation and ROI, Orbit Local empowers businesses with innovative marketing strategies to stay competitive.
Media Contact:
Kesar Long
Co-founder
Orbit Local
hello@orbitlocal.com
(904) 479-4943
