FIT Franchise Brands Hosts First-Ever Growth Summit at Corporate Headquarters
FIT Franchise Brands hosted its first Growth Summit, uniting MAX Fitness and Farrell’s Extreme Bodyshaping franchisees for networking, workshops, and awards. The event featured expert-led sessions, sponsor showcases, and a group workout, fostering collaboration and growth.
Manalapan, NJ, March 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- FIT Franchise Brands, a fitness and wellness company, united its two brands: MAX Fitness and Wellness Center and Farrell’s Extreme Bodyshaping for its first-ever, Growth Summit. Franchisees from across the nation gathered to celebrate collaboration, dedication, and success, making the event a milestone for the FIT Franchise Brands community. Attendees engaged in panel discussions, immersive presentations, and valuable networking opportunities.
The 2025 Fit Franchise Growth Summit kicked off with a 6 a.m. workout hosted at the MAX Fitness and Wellness Center of Old Bridge. This early workout gave franchisees an energizing start, setting the tone for the rest of the day and embodying the vibrant energy that defines the brand’s experience.
The daytime educational sessions were held at the FIT Franchise Brands Corporate Headquarters in Manalapan, NJ. Valuable presentations and workshops were led by members of the FIT Franchise Brands leadership team such as CEO, Bryan Klein, Director of Operations and Marketing, Hayley Guerra, and Director of Franchise Support, Tony Ferrao. Presentations covered a variety of topics including member retention strategies, building a dream team, and maximizing AUV, to energize the franchisees in the upcoming year.
Sponsors, including ClubReady, Hayabusa, InBody, 1st Phorm, and Silk Screen Shirts, brought incredible energy to the event, sharing valuable product and service insights with attendees. Their engaging presentations and exciting giveaways elevated the level of collaboration, fostering meaningful connections between franchisees and sponsors. The sponsors played a pivotal role in the summit’s success, contributing to an inspiring and dynamic experience for all involved.
Following a full day of educational sessions, franchise owners gathered for a celebratory dinner at the American Hotel in Freehold, honoring their hard work and achievements over the past year with award recognitions, including:
Manager Award: Tina Armenti from MAX of Woodbridge, Vanessa Feliciano from MAX of Bay Ridge, Mary Valinotti from MAX of Manalapan, Maria Merida-Asch from MAX of Flemington, Alex Bates from MAX of Old Bridge, Shannon Frick from MAX of Fairless Hills, Jenn Taras from MAX of Hillsborough.
Rising Star (became owners this past year): Tiffany and Andrew Manning from FXB of Altoona, Elvin Torres from FXB of Bellevue, Tara and Neil Gebhardt from FXB of Springfield.
Big Heart Award (franchisees who have demonstrated exceptional generosity): Gary Mirabella from MAX of Bay Ridge, NY, Jeff Martin and Cathy Caldwell from FXB of Peoria/East Peoria, IL.
Multi-Unit Owner Award (owners who have remarkable success across multiple locations): Toby Bavli (MAX of Montclair and Madison, NJ), Cindi Nikituk (FXB of Shoreview, Andover, Blaine, MN), and Eric Williamson (MAX of Manalapan, Marlboro and Freehold, NJ).
10 Year Award (owners hitting their 10 year anniversary of ownership): Cindi Nikituk (FXB of Shoreview, MN), Justin Gordon and Jillian Faber (FXB White Bear and Woodbury, MN), Denise Medford (MAX of Brick, NJ)
Top 10 Location Award: Cindi Nikituk (FXB of Andover, MN), Toby Bavli (Max of Montclair, NJ), Staci and Jeff Force (MAX of Old Bridge, NJ), Debra and Gary Mirabella (MAX of Bay Ridge, NJ), Melissa and Kane Kang (MAX of Lacey, NJ), Kim Lachapelle (MAX of South Windsor, CT), Amy Walsh (MAX of Springfield, NJ), Amanda Milek (MAX of Woodbridge, NJ), Lisa Lanz (FXB of Hudson, WI).
Growth Award (exceptional year-over-year growth): Jenn Taras (MAX of Hillsborough, NJ), Denise Medford (MAX of Brick, NJ), Elvin Torres (FXB of Bellevue, NE), Nicole Grethen and Scott Carpenter (FXB of Grimes, IA), Lance Farrell (FXB of Waukee, IA), Lyndsey and Scott Beard (FXB of Columbus, IN),
Legacy Award (unwavering commitment, resilience, and passion presented to President of Fit Franchise Brands and owner of Waukee, IA): Lance Farrell
Lance Farrell, President of Fit Franchise Brands, delivered an inspiring presentation, sharing his personal journey and the story behind the founding of Farrell’s Extreme Bodyshaping, leaving attendees motivated and empowered for future success.
The insights shared by these exceptional business owners ignited an unprecedented energy throughout the event. Seeing owners from two brands come together to openly share their successes and challenges was truly inspiring. Their willingness to uplift and encourage one another fostered a powerful sense of unity. The momentum generated by this event will drive MAX and FXB centers forward, empowering them to tackle their goals with renewed focus and determination.
About Fit Franchise Brands
Founded in 2023, Fit Franchise Brands unites MAX Fitness and Wellness Center (formerly The MAX Challenge) and Farrell’s Extreme Bodyshaping under one umbrella. Committed to empowering franchisees, Fit Franchise Brands provides the tools and support needed to deliver transformative fitness experiences. By fostering strong communities, embracing innovation, and driving growth, the company continues to elevate the fitness franchising industry. Learn more at FitFranchiseBrands.com.
About Fit Franchise Brands
