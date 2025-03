Cinnamon Rose Primitives Now Offering Deanne Fitzpatrick’s Exquisite Primitive Rug Hooking Kits

Manchester, CT, March 11, 2025 --( PR.com )-- “I are delighted to bring Deanne Fitzpatrick’s exceptional rug hooking kits to Cinnamon Rose Primitives,” said Brenda Mize, founder of Cinnamon Rose Primitives. “Her work embodies the heart of primitive artistry, offering both beginners and experienced crafters an opportunity to create something truly special.”Primitive rug hooking has deep roots in North America, originating in the early 19th century as a practical and artistic craft. Using fabric scraps and burlap, rural women created rugs to warm their homes, turning necessity into an expressive folk art tradition. Over time, rug hooking evolved into a cherished craft, celebrated for its rich textures, earthy colors, and storytelling motifs that reflect the simplicity and beauty of everyday life. Today, it remains a treasured pastime for artisans and collectors alike.Deanne Fitzpatrick is renowned for her unique approach to rug hooking, blending traditional techniques with contemporary folk art aesthetics. Each of her kits includes premium materials and easy-to-follow instructions, making them ideal for anyone looking to explore this timeless craft.Cinnamon Rose Primitives is dedicated to preserving and promoting the beauty of handcrafted art, offering a variety of primitive collectibles and artisan-made goods. The addition of Deanne Fitzpatrick’s rug hooking kits aligns perfectly with the shop’s mission to celebrate craftsmanship and creativity.For more information or to browse the newly available rug hooking kits, visit https://www.cinnamonroseprimitives.com/ or stop by Cinnamon Rose Primitives online.