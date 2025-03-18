EVOLV Introduces 36 Bold New Colors of Paint Protection Film (PPF)
EVOLV has launched 36 new colored Paint Protection Films (PPF), combining custom aesthetics with durable protection. Car owners can enhance their vehicle’s look while safeguarding the original paint from scratches and wear. Featuring Dry-X™ Technology for wet or dry application, the film offers 36 color options, a smooth, self-healing surface, and hydrophobic properties for easy maintenance.
Fort Lauderdale, FL, March 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- EVOLV, a leader manufacturer in premium automotive protection films, is setting a new industry standard with the launch of 36 new colored Paint Protection Films (PPF)—giving car enthusiasts and professional installers an unprecedented fusion of aesthetics and durability.
For the first time, car owners no longer have to choose between changing their vehicle’s look and protecting their original paint. EVOLV’s colored PPF allows for a high-end color transformation while shielding against scratches, rock chips, and daily wear—combining the visual impact of a vinyl wrap with the protection of PPF.
A Breakthrough in Automotive Customization Unlike traditional wraps, EVOLV’s colored PPF offers:
Dry-X™ Technology – Enables both wet and dry application, providing installers with unparalleled flexibility and ease of use.
Premium Protection – Advanced self-healing technology erases minor scratches with heat, preserving a flawless finish.
36 Exclusive Colors – A stunning palette ranging from deep metallics and vibrant glosses to sleek satin and stealth matte finishes.
Long-Term Durability – 8-year lifespan, UV-resistant, and designed to withstand harsh environmental conditions.
Smooth, Paint-Like Appearance – No orange peel effect, ensuring a factory-quality finish that enhances vehicle aesthetics.
Hydrophobic Properties – Repels water, dirt, and contaminants, making maintenance effortless and ensuring long-lasting clarity.
Self-Healing Technology – Erases minor scratches with heat, preserving a flawless and pristine look.
“Car enthusiasts have always had to make a trade-off between personal style and long-term protection. With our new colored PPF line, we’re changing the game—delivering bold and exclusive color options with the unmatched durability of paint protection film,” said Mattia, President of EVOLV. “Whether you’re a high-end vehicle owner looking for a unique look or a professional installer seeking the next big trend in automotive customization, this launch is for you.”
For Car Owners: Elevate Your Ride with a Premium, Protective Finish Designed for exotic car owners, luxury enthusiasts, and anyone looking to stand out, EVOLV’s new color PPF line ensures that customization doesn’t come at the cost of protection. Whether you want a satin-finish deep blue, a metallic lime green, or a stealth matte black, this innovative solution keeps your paint pristine beneath a stylish, high-end finish. Available for purchase online, customers can now transform their vehicles with an ultra-premium film trusted by professionals.
For Installers: Expand Your Business with the Latest PPF Innovation For automotive wrap shops, detailers, and PPF installers, EVOLV’s 36-color lineup is a revenue-boosting game-changer. Dry-X™ Technology allows installers to choose between dry or wet application, making it easier to match their preferred installation method. Now, customers seeking custom color changes no longer have to compromise on protection—allowing installers to offer a luxury, high-margin service with long-term customer retention.
EVOLV Pro Dealers and installers can now access exclusive wholesale pricing, training, and marketing support, making it easier than ever to introduce premium colored PPF services to their clientele.
Available Now – Order Today The 36-color PPF collection is now available for order at www.theevolv.com (https://www.theevolv.com). Car owners and installers interested in learning more, exploring color swatches, or joining the EVOLV Pro Dealer Program can visit the official website for full details.
About EVOLV
EVOLV is a pioneer in high-performance premium automotive films, dedicated to pushing the boundaries of paint protection and customization. With cutting-edge technology, premium materials, and a passion for automotive excellence, EVOLV delivers solutions that redefine vehicle aesthetics and protection.
Contact
EVOLVContact
Mattia Casarotto
+19549085568
theevolv.com
