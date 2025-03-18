EVOLV Introduces 36 Bold New Colors of Paint Protection Film (PPF)

EVOLV has launched 36 new colored Paint Protection Films (PPF), combining custom aesthetics with durable protection. Car owners can enhance their vehicle’s look while safeguarding the original paint from scratches and wear. Featuring Dry-X™ Technology for wet or dry application, the film offers 36 color options, a smooth, self-healing surface, and hydrophobic properties for easy maintenance.