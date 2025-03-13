San Diego County Maid Brigade Wins Prestigious Standard of Excellence Award
Vista, CA, March 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- San Diego County Maid Brigade is proud to announce that it has been honored with the Standard of Excellence Award, recognizing the company’s industry-leading key performance metrics in customer satisfaction, commitment to non-toxic cleaning solutions, employee safety and well-being, and outstanding customer service.
This prestigious award is presented to the Maid Brigade Franchise that sets the benchmark in key performance indicators, and San Diego County Maid Brigade stands out as a leader in residential and commercial cleaning. The company’s unwavering dedication to providing a clean, safe, and organized environment for customers to work and live in has earned it this top recognition.
“At Maid Brigade, our mission is simple – to help people in our community by creating cleaner, healthier, and more comfortable spaces,” said Adam Ziegelman, Owner and CEO of San Diego County Maid Brigade. “Winning the Standard of Excellence Award is a testament to our team’s hard work, our commitment to non-toxic cleaning solutions, and our focus on delivering the best possible service to our customers.”
The award recognizes companies that demonstrate outstanding operational performance, with a particular emphasis on customer reviews, environmentally responsible practices, employee well-being, and customer-first service. San Diego County Maid Brigade’s approach to cleaning goes beyond simply making homes spotless; the company prioritizes eco-friendly, non-toxic cleaning methods that protect both its customers and its employees.
This recognition reinforces San Diego County Maid Brigade’s standing as a trusted, forward-thinking cleaning service in the region. With its continued focus on safe and effective cleaning solutions, exceptional customer experiences, and supporting the well-being of its employees, the company is setting new standards in the industry.
For more information about San Diego County Maid Brigade and its award-winning cleaning services, visit https://www.maidbrigade.com/ca/san-diego-county/.
Contact
Adam Ziegelman
760-690-3600
https://www.maidbrigade.com/ca/san-diego-county/
