AIMS Full Platform Data Standardization Deployed in Latest Production Release
Chapel Hill, NC, March 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- AIMSdashboard completes full platform data standardization in AIMS, their SaaS Appraisal Operations Platform. The focus of enhancement is to refine and reinforce foundational data structures to feed planned features for the foreseeable development schedule. Immediately, users (lenders, brokers, and appraisers) gain greater business controls while maintaining previous core features.
Valuation services are undergoing a significant transformation, driven by various converging dynamics that create opportunities for innovation. Notable changes include advancements in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, while others, such as Mortgage Digitization and MISMO data exchange maturity, have been developing over time but are yet to reach their full potential.
In this context, AIMSdashboard is pleased to announce the data standardization release of AIMS, which builds on recent refinements to enhance data accuracy across multiple dimensions. Key enhancements include improvements in geographic location data through refined Service Areas (SAs), standardized data, increased property data quality, improved location-specific functions, and refined appraiser competency metrics. This release also lays the groundwork for significant functionality in the upcoming 7.x release schedule.
The entire AIMS database structure is oriented to preserve and sustain the most reliable data, standardized to the type of data and its associated use, and towards data exchange within the AIMS platform and with external integrations.
Taking the step to clean the existing data using the same sequenced procedures yields better alignment with the source data and results in a higher degree of reliability. Standardization improves data exchange and matching for intraplatform processing and for external integrations.
Many processes have been optimized, resulting in quicker processing times and ensuring scalability as workloads shift.
MISMO and the mortgage industry use United States Postal Service (USPS) addressing as the standard for a property address. Meanwhile, governmental jurisdictions define entities responsible for administering property rights to landowners. Similarly, real estate appraisers and mortgage originators are regulated at the federal and state levels.
Since property rights are administered by governmental agencies covering their respective jurisdictions exclusively, the need to recognize the discrete jurisdictions within zip codes prevail as a needed business control. Breaking USPS addressing into corresponding governmental jurisdictions enhances business controls to better operationalize competency, business interest, approvals, selection, and compliance.
Service Area refinements address these quasi-opposing-forces and set the stage for drill-down and drill-up coverage. Coupling the SA resolution with similar standards and rationalization applied to subject property data refines business controls configured by lenders and fulfilled through AIMS.
About AIMSdashboard:
AIMSdashboard is the thought leading provider of AIMS, a real estate valuation platform, connecting appraisers, lenders, and brokers through the common platform. Tenaciously innovating with a focus on appraiser competency and delegated user experience, AIMS continues to set the standard for operationalized excellence. AIMS helps mortgage lenders exceed appraisal independence standards while actively operationalizing their unique policies and procedures across internal and business partner operations.
