Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP Joins Texas Nuclear Alliance as Founding Member
The Texas Nuclear Alliance (TNA) proudly welcomes Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman, a leading law firm in nuclear energy, as a Founding Member. TNA is the only industry association in Texas dedicated to the advancement of nuclear technology in the state.
Austin, TX, March 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Texas Nuclear Alliance (TNA) proudly welcomes Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman, a leading law firm in nuclear energy, as a Founding Member.
“Pillsbury is a leading provider of legal services to the nuclear industry, and with Texas leading the way in the advanced nuclear renaissance, TNA and the growing nuclear industry in Texas will benefit tremendously by having Pillsbury on board,” said TNA President Reed Clay.
Jeffrey Merrifield, former Commissioner of the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission and Pillsbury Nuclear Team Leader, stated that “we are excited to join the Texas Nuclear Alliance to further our deep and longstanding involvement with the construction and deployment of nuclear energy in Texas. It is clear that Texas will be a leading state for the deployment of the next generation of advanced nuclear energy and our team is ready to assist in this effort. As the oldest and largest nuclear team in the world, we have the people and capabilities needed to help achieve the success our clients desire.”
About Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP
Pillsbury is a leading law firm in nuclear energy, recognized as the Most Innovative Law Firm in North America in the Energy Transition by the Financial Times in 2023 and 2024 and ranked among the elite by Chambers USA and Chambers Global. With over 50 years of experience, the firm has worked on large-scale nuclear projects and financings in more than 30 countries across six continents. As one of the world’s most distinguished nuclear energy practices, Pillsbury provides expert counsel on policy, regulation, transactions, litigation, intellectual property, and real estate. Representing nuclear power plant operators, investors, financial institutions, governments, and reactor suppliers, Pillsbury has extensive experience in nuclear procurements, transboundary investments, and international regulatory frameworks, making it a key player in the global nuclear energy sector. As a part of Pillsbury’s global platform, the firm has longstanding offices and deep connections in the Texas energy industry, including full service offices in Austin and Houston. To learn more, visit www.pillsburylaw.com.
About the Texas Nuclear Alliance
TNA is the only industry association in Texas dedicated to the advancement of nuclear technology in the state. TNA was formed with a singular mission: to make Texas the Nuclear Capital of the World. Formed in 2022 in the aftermath of Winter Storm Uri, TNA is based on the fundamental premise that if Texas and the world want low-carbon, reliable energy, it can no longer turn its back on nuclear energy. Nuclear is clean, safe, reliable, and secure.
“Pillsbury is a leading provider of legal services to the nuclear industry, and with Texas leading the way in the advanced nuclear renaissance, TNA and the growing nuclear industry in Texas will benefit tremendously by having Pillsbury on board,” said TNA President Reed Clay.
Jeffrey Merrifield, former Commissioner of the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission and Pillsbury Nuclear Team Leader, stated that “we are excited to join the Texas Nuclear Alliance to further our deep and longstanding involvement with the construction and deployment of nuclear energy in Texas. It is clear that Texas will be a leading state for the deployment of the next generation of advanced nuclear energy and our team is ready to assist in this effort. As the oldest and largest nuclear team in the world, we have the people and capabilities needed to help achieve the success our clients desire.”
About Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP
Pillsbury is a leading law firm in nuclear energy, recognized as the Most Innovative Law Firm in North America in the Energy Transition by the Financial Times in 2023 and 2024 and ranked among the elite by Chambers USA and Chambers Global. With over 50 years of experience, the firm has worked on large-scale nuclear projects and financings in more than 30 countries across six continents. As one of the world’s most distinguished nuclear energy practices, Pillsbury provides expert counsel on policy, regulation, transactions, litigation, intellectual property, and real estate. Representing nuclear power plant operators, investors, financial institutions, governments, and reactor suppliers, Pillsbury has extensive experience in nuclear procurements, transboundary investments, and international regulatory frameworks, making it a key player in the global nuclear energy sector. As a part of Pillsbury’s global platform, the firm has longstanding offices and deep connections in the Texas energy industry, including full service offices in Austin and Houston. To learn more, visit www.pillsburylaw.com.
About the Texas Nuclear Alliance
TNA is the only industry association in Texas dedicated to the advancement of nuclear technology in the state. TNA was formed with a singular mission: to make Texas the Nuclear Capital of the World. Formed in 2022 in the aftermath of Winter Storm Uri, TNA is based on the fundamental premise that if Texas and the world want low-carbon, reliable energy, it can no longer turn its back on nuclear energy. Nuclear is clean, safe, reliable, and secure.
Contact
Texas Nuclear AllianceContact
Lauren Clay
512-567-7604
www.texasnuclearalliance.org
Lauren Clay
512-567-7604
www.texasnuclearalliance.org
Categories