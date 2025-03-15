CIGen, Azure Consultancy and Development Firm, Joins Norwegian-Ukrainian Chamber of Commerce to Strengthen Nordic Presence
Lviv, Ukraine, March 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- CIGen, an Azure consulting company specializing in AI-native custom software development, is pleased to announce its membership in the Norwegian-Ukrainian Chamber of Commerce (NUCC). This strategic move aligns with the company's commitment to deepening its roots in the Nordic region in particular and expanding its presence in the European market overall.
The NUCC serves as a pivotal platform for fostering business relationships between Norway and Ukraine offering members valuable networking opportunities, market insights, and collaborative prospects. By joining the Chamber, CIGen aims to leverage these resources to enhance its service offerings and better meet the needs of its clients in the region.
"An ample share of our clients are from the Nordic region, and we know first-hand that there are substantial opportunities for technological advancement," noted Maryan Savka, the CEO/CTO and Co-Founder of CIGen. "Norway’s public cloud market alone is projected to reach $4.91 billion in 2025. Additionally, AI enablement has significant capacity to optimize key industries such as energy, manufacturing, and agriculture, driving efficiency and innovation across these sectors.
"We see immense potential in collaborating with Norwegian businesses and are excited to be part of the NUCC network. Through this partnership, we look forward to building strong connections, sharing our expertise, and helping organizations optimize their software development processes with scalable and cost-efficient cloud solutions.”
"Becoming a member of the Norwegian-Ukrainian Chamber of Commerce is a significant step for CIGen,” said Oksana Netak, company’s CBO and Co-Founder. "The Scandinavian market at large has vast potential, and we are eager to explore synergistic opportunities to drive innovation and growth in Norway in particular.
"Our team is committed to contributing to the technological ecosystem in the Nordics by delivering cutting-edge software solutions tailored to the unique needs of the region's industries. The company's expertise in developing and integrating software, creating applications, and designing complex cloud solutions positions it well to support businesses in navigating the evolving digital landscape."
CIGen has a proven track record of delivering innovative technology solutions for SMEs across Europe and the US. With expertise in Azure cloud services, DevOps automation, and AI-driven digital transformation, the company is well-positioned to support Norwegian enterprises in their digitalization efforts.
For more information about CIGen and its services, please visit: https://www.cigen.io/
About CIGen
CIGen is a global digital transformation partner focused on modernizing and scaling essential business applications with cloud-powered solutions across Europe and North America.
The company’s software engineering expertise helps clients optimize their systems to support growth, streamline operations, reduce technical debt, and leverage data for more informed and impactful decision-making.
As a Microsoft Gold Partner, CIGen is well-regarded for its proficiency in:
Azure cloud-native development
Application modernization
Cloud migration
AI/ML development
Data Analytics
CIGen’s 60+ tech talent-wise team has successfully delivered over 40 projects, maintaining a 92% customer satisfaction rate.
The company’s industry expertise spans transportation and logistics, FinTech, manufacturing, retail, and eCommerce making CIGen a trusted partner for businesses looking to leverage cloud technology to enhance operational efficiency and drive growth.
Contact information:
Oksana Netak
CBO and Co-Founder, CIGen
oksana@cigen.me
https://www.cigen.io
The NUCC serves as a pivotal platform for fostering business relationships between Norway and Ukraine offering members valuable networking opportunities, market insights, and collaborative prospects. By joining the Chamber, CIGen aims to leverage these resources to enhance its service offerings and better meet the needs of its clients in the region.
"An ample share of our clients are from the Nordic region, and we know first-hand that there are substantial opportunities for technological advancement," noted Maryan Savka, the CEO/CTO and Co-Founder of CIGen. "Norway’s public cloud market alone is projected to reach $4.91 billion in 2025. Additionally, AI enablement has significant capacity to optimize key industries such as energy, manufacturing, and agriculture, driving efficiency and innovation across these sectors.
"We see immense potential in collaborating with Norwegian businesses and are excited to be part of the NUCC network. Through this partnership, we look forward to building strong connections, sharing our expertise, and helping organizations optimize their software development processes with scalable and cost-efficient cloud solutions.”
"Becoming a member of the Norwegian-Ukrainian Chamber of Commerce is a significant step for CIGen,” said Oksana Netak, company’s CBO and Co-Founder. "The Scandinavian market at large has vast potential, and we are eager to explore synergistic opportunities to drive innovation and growth in Norway in particular.
"Our team is committed to contributing to the technological ecosystem in the Nordics by delivering cutting-edge software solutions tailored to the unique needs of the region's industries. The company's expertise in developing and integrating software, creating applications, and designing complex cloud solutions positions it well to support businesses in navigating the evolving digital landscape."
CIGen has a proven track record of delivering innovative technology solutions for SMEs across Europe and the US. With expertise in Azure cloud services, DevOps automation, and AI-driven digital transformation, the company is well-positioned to support Norwegian enterprises in their digitalization efforts.
For more information about CIGen and its services, please visit: https://www.cigen.io/
About CIGen
CIGen is a global digital transformation partner focused on modernizing and scaling essential business applications with cloud-powered solutions across Europe and North America.
The company’s software engineering expertise helps clients optimize their systems to support growth, streamline operations, reduce technical debt, and leverage data for more informed and impactful decision-making.
As a Microsoft Gold Partner, CIGen is well-regarded for its proficiency in:
Azure cloud-native development
Application modernization
Cloud migration
AI/ML development
Data Analytics
CIGen’s 60+ tech talent-wise team has successfully delivered over 40 projects, maintaining a 92% customer satisfaction rate.
The company’s industry expertise spans transportation and logistics, FinTech, manufacturing, retail, and eCommerce making CIGen a trusted partner for businesses looking to leverage cloud technology to enhance operational efficiency and drive growth.
Contact information:
Oksana Netak
CBO and Co-Founder, CIGen
oksana@cigen.me
https://www.cigen.io
Contact
CIGenContact
Oksana Netak
+380961231129
https://www.cigen.io
Oksana Netak
+380961231129
https://www.cigen.io
Categories