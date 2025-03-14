Noki Unveils Conversational AI Agents Automating Patient Intake
Noki, a Thinkhat company, has officially launched its AI intake agents designed to streamline patient intake and optimize provider workflows.
San Juan, PR, March 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Noki, the voice-first healthcare platform designed to reimagine patient care and reduce administrative burden for doctors, is expanding its capabilities with the release of its clinical intake agents. This skillset optimizes clinical workflows by allowing patients to complete intake forms using conversational AI agents from home, compared to the traditionally in-clinic, manual process. This skillset continues to build upon Noki’s vision to integrate AI co-pilots throughout the care continuum, from intake and ambient documentation, to post-encounter workflows—including referral management and care coordination.
Noki’s new AI intake agents are voice-first and conversational, allowing patients to input information seamlessly via voice or text through AI-guided encounters before their visit. The streamlined workflow reduces wait times, improves patient experience, and helps give time back to the physician to spend with the patient, addressing critical challenges in modern healthcare.
“We see conversational agents as a significant value add in automating manual and repetitive tasks facing healthcare professionals today. Our intake agents help clinicians by creating a concise and well-structured summary of the patient's medical history and chief complaints without wasting valuable time during the in-clinic encounter.” - Ravi Lam, Founder and CEO of Thinkhat Venture Studio
Transforming Patient Intake with Noki’s Agentic Solution
The patient intake process is a major contributor to administrative burden and lower patient satisfaction. Studies reveal that doctors spend nearly as much time on intake as they do on the actual patient visit, negatively impacting overall care quality.
Noki’s conversational intake agents allow patients to easily document their pre-encounter information, which is then organized and summarized for doctors to review before and during the in-clinic or telehealth visit. The agents utilize a dynamic, and realistic question flow based on a patient’s history, providing doctors with a comprehensive understanding of a patient’s current and ongoing healthcare needs before the visit begins.
The benefits of Noki’s intake agents are undeniable. For clinicians, Noki’s intake agents decrease time spent manually scrubbing through patient records, by generating a structured pre-visit summary, and combining real-time intake data with longitudinal patient history from the EHR. Ultimately, the intake agents improve continuity of care by surfacing key trends and past conditions for the clinician prior to seeing the patient.
For administrative staff, Noki’s AI agents standardize the intake process by reducing variability and potential data gaps, as well as enhancing care team coordination with structured, actionable insights, and reduced duplicative documentation efforts. This new Noki feature also reduces the number of repetitive questions patients have become accustomed to answering during the pre-visit intake procedure. Coupled with the increased one-on-one time with doctors that the feature facilitates, patient satisfaction will increase.
As AI continues to transform healthcare, Noki is setting a new standard for reducing administrative burden and enhancing patient experience. With Noki’s AI intake agents, the future of healthcare is more efficient, personalized, and impactful.
“We’re excited to add this powerful skillset to our suite of AI agents, building upon the strong foundation we have developed through AI Scribe, SOAP note generation and ICD/CPT code suggestions.” - Eric Malamud, VP Healthcare AI at Thinkhat Venture Studio
Learn More
For more information about Noki’s Conversational Intake Agents, visit: https://noki.ai/
About Thinkhat.ai:
At Thinkhat, we transform concepts into thriving companies through both ground-up development and strategic partnerships. Our solutions disrupt industries by leveraging cutting-edge technology, challenging traditional norms, and unlocking new possibilities to enhance patient wellness and outcomes.
Contact
ThinkhatContact
Akash Solaraju
+1-917-239-9979
https://www.noki.ai
