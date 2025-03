Nowutalk AI Launches Voice-First Sales Agent for Shopify Stores, Empowering E-Commerce Owners with Real-Time Insights

Holmdel, NJ, March 13, 2025 --( PR.com )-- The AI-powered sales agent not only sells for you but also helps merchants make smarter decisions—Nowutalk AI is live.Nowutalk AI is transforming online shopping with the first voice-driven sales agent for Shopify stores, bringing the ease of in-store conversation to digital shopping. Unlike chatbots, Nowutalk AI doesn’t just answer questions—it sells.With a simple voice command, customers can browse products, get instant recommendations, and complete purchases hands-free. But it’s not just about voice—behind every interaction, Nowutalk AI gathers real-time intelligence to help merchants make data-backed business decisions."E-commerce owners struggle with data overload. We don’t just automate sales—we help them understand their customers better, in real-time," said Serge Beck, CEO of Nowutalk AI. "We built a voice agent that does more than just talk—it learns, adapts, and helps businesses grow."Live on Shopify & Protected by a PatentMerchants can install it on Shopify and start converting voice interactions into sales today. The technology is also patented, making it a first-mover in voice-driven e-commerce intelligence.Real Traction & Influencer Backing● Beta testers include a top influencer with 3.5M followers, testing Nowutalk AI in his store.● Strategic partnerships are rolling out to integrate Nowutalk AI into more high-traffic e-commerce platforms.● 60% of the team are engineers, ensuring a product built for scale.Why This Matters for E-commerce Owners● Increase Conversions: Customers shop faster with conversational commerce.● Data-Driven Sales: Merchants receive intelligence reports to optimize inventory & marketing.● Seamless Integration: Works instantly with Shopify—no complex setup.Get Involved● Merchants: Install Nowutalk AI on Shopify App Store ● Investors: Join their Wefunder campaign ● Media/Press: Contact them at pr@nowualk.ai ● For more information, visit www.nowutalk.ai About Nowutalk AINowutalk AI is transforming digital interactions with next-generation AI-powered voice sales agents. The company delivers human-like conversations that convert browsers into buyers by integrating core Intelligence, natural language processing, and adaptive learning. As a leader in voice-first AI technology, Nowutalk AI is setting a new standard for customer engagement and sales automation in e-commerce.Testing the waters legal disclosure.We are "testing the waters" to gauge investor interest in an offering under Regulation Crowdfunding. No money or other consideration is being solicited. If sent, it will not be accepted. No offer to buy securities will be accepted. No part of the purchase price will be received until a Form C is filed and only through Wefunder’s platform. Any indication of interest involves no obligation or commitment of any kind.