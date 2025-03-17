Daytoon Distributors to Host Major Mixology Competition June 1 with $5,000 Grand Prize
WIlmington, NC, March 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Daytoon Distributors, the Wilmington-based parent company behind Blue Shark Vodka, Wyland’s Flavored Vodkas and Chactun Tequila, will host a major mixology competition June 1 with a large cash prize.
The Deep Dive Mixology Masters Cup 2025 will take place Sunday, June 1, at the Lumina Resort in Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina. Mixologists can apply for a chance to compete for $5,000 and a trip to the Chactun Tequila distillery in Jalisco, Mexico. Attendees will vote for a People’s Choice winner, who will receive a $1,000 cash prize and a diamond tennis bracelet.
The public is invited to attend and sample the creations of the 20 mixologists and cast a vote for People’s Choice. Guests will enjoy live entertainment, dozens of drink samples and passed hors d'oeuvres.
All ticket proceeds will benefit Blue Shark Vodka’s biggest philanthropic mission — ocean conservation. Proceeds will be given to The Atlantic Shark Institute, which performs critical shark research in the Atlantic, and The Wyland Foundation, which fuses art and creativity and environmental education for all ages.
“Our hope is to entertain our community while hosting one of the largest mixology championships in our state,” said Daytoon Distributors founder Mark Bloomquist. “We have so many skilled and versatile mixologists using our products around the East Coast, we wanted to create an opportunity to showcase their amazing talents!”
How to apply
Applicants should record and submit a 1-3 minute video of themselves making two cocktails. One with any brand of Vodka and one with any brand of 100% blue agave tequila. In the video contestants are asked to provide their name, contact information, where they are from and an interesting tidbit. And of course, their ingredients, preparation, and “names” of their cocktails. Submissions close at midnight on April 15, 2025.
A panel of industry leaders will select the top 20 mixologists to compete, and the contestants will be notified by May 1. Additional details and how to download can be found on the contest website: www.deepdivemixologymasterscup.com.
During the competition
Blue Shark Vodka and Chactun Tequila will be provided to competitors to use in their cocktails along with table space and ice. Mixers, garnishes, torches, shakers, stirrers, cups, plates, etc. will need to be supplied by the mixologist for the morning judging. Daytoon Distributors will supply sample cups for patrons attending.
Room blocks will be available to traveling competitors should they want to book a room at Lumina Resort.
Contact
Daytoon Distributors, Inc.Contact
Ashley Morris
770-377-8266
www.bluesharkvodka.com
Categories