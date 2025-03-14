Pelican Energy Partners Joins Texas Nuclear Alliance as Founding Member
The Texas Nuclear Alliance (TNA) proudly welcomes Pelican Energy Partners, a leading private equity firm focused on nuclear energy, as a Founding Member. TNA is the only industry association in Texas dedicated to the advancement of nuclear technology in the state.
Austin, TX, March 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Texas Nuclear Alliance (TNA) proudly welcomes Pelican Energy Partners, a leading private equity firm focused on nuclear energy, as a Founding Member.
“Pelican Energy Partners exemplifies the kind of forward-thinking investment and philosophy that the nuclear energy sector in Texas will need as it continues to grow,” said TNA President Reed Clay. “TNA is better for their partnership, and they will be a critical force in strengthening and modernizing the nuclear supply chain in Texas.”
“We are proud to be a founding member of this alliance to drive further innovation and expansion of reliable, base load nuclear energy. We want to position Texas as a leading provider of nuclear energy development and innovation, which we believe is critical to the transformation of America’s surging energy demands,” said Mike Scott, Managing Partner of Pelican Energy Partners. “Together, we hope to promote economic growth to sustain continued prosperity in Texas with reliable and secure energy sources.”
About Pelican Energy Partners
Pelican Energy Partners is a Houston-based private equity firm specializing in strategic investments in small to middle-market, high-growth potential energy service and equipment companies. The firm makes investments in energy equipment and service companies in the oil and gas and nuclear sectors. To learn more, visit www.pelicanenergypartners.com.
About the Texas Nuclear Alliance
TNA is the only industry association in Texas dedicated to the advancement of nuclear technology in the state. TNA was formed with a singular mission: to make Texas the Nuclear Capital of the World. Formed in 2022 in the aftermath of Winter Storm Uri, TNA is based on the fundamental premise that if Texas and the world want low-carbon, reliable energy, it can no longer turn its back on nuclear energy. Nuclear is clean, safe, reliable, and secure.
