Tanya Lee Launches AI-Powered Wellness Platform for Brain Injury Support
Certified Brain Injury Specialist Tanya Lee, who holds a BA in Psychology, introduces Tanya Lee GPT, an AI-driven wellness assistant designed to provide customized support for brain injury recovery and overall well-being.
Rugby, ND, March 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Tanya Lee, who holds a BA in Psychology, is redefining personalized wellness and brain injury management. As a Certified Brain Injury Specialist (CBIS), Top 100 Entrepreneur, and a leader in business and community development, she has transformed both her personal journey and the lives of countless others through groundbreaking innovation.
A Legacy of Leadership and Resilience
With over 25 years of experience in business management, grant administration, and strategic planning, Tanya Lee has built a career defined by excellence and empowerment. She serves as a Project Manager at the North Dakota Women’s Business Center, a member of the NSBA Leadership Council, and an NDWBC Advisory Committee member, highlighting her commitment to fostering economic growth and entrepreneurship.
Her diverse background, which also includes recognition as an Airbnb Superhost and her executive leadership at Tanya Lee LLC, showcases her versatility in business and community service.
The Innovation of Tanya Lee GPT
In 2025, Tanya Lee took a bold step into AI-driven wellness technology with the launch of Tanya Lee GPT, an AI-powered virtual wellness assistant designed to provide tailored guidance for brain injury recovery and holistic wellness.
Drawing on her expertise as both a Certified Brain Injury Specialist and a TBI survivor, Tanya Lee GPT leverages advanced AI technology to deliver personalized support — ranging from ketogenic strategies to recovery protocols informed by trusted organizations such as the Brain Injury Association of America.
“Our mission with Tanya Lee GPT is to merge the human touch with technological innovation,” Tanya highlights. “I wanted to create a platform that doesn’t just offer generic advice, but one that truly understands the complexities of brain injury recovery and wellness. It’s about providing support that is as compassionate as it is cutting-edge.”
Innovating for Impact
Tanya Lee GPT stands at the intersection of technology and human care. By integrating advanced AI-powered analysis with evidence-based health strategies, the platform adapts to each user’s unique recovery journey. Whether managing post-concussion symptoms or exploring nutritional approaches for brain health, Tanya Lee GPT provides empathetic, science-backed guidance.
This initiative is more than just an AI application — it is a reflection of Tanya Lee’s lifelong commitment to innovation. By translating decades of expertise into a digital tool, she has redefined what modern wellness support can look like, setting a new standard for AI-driven health solutions.
Looking to the Future
As technology continues to revolutionize wellness, Tanya Lee’s visionary work serves as a blueprint for what’s possible when innovation meets purpose. In 2025, she reaffirms her place as a top innovator, while inspiring a new generation of entrepreneurs, healthcare professionals, and technologists to think boldly about the future of integrated wellness support.
Her journey — from a business leader and advocate for women entrepreneurs to the creator of a transformative AI platform — illustrates that true innovation bridges the gap between technology and human experience. Tanya Lee’s story is a powerful testament to resilience, visionary thinking, and the ability to redefine industries.
About Tanya Lee LLC
Tanya Lee LLC is committed to advancing wellness and brain injury support through technology-driven solutions and expert guidance. The company’s mission is to empower individuals to take control of their recovery and overall well-being through accessible, science-based support tools like Tanya Lee GPT.
For more information, visit www.tanyaleellc.com.
Disclaimer
Tanya Lee GPT is an AI-powered wellness assistant providing general guidance on brain health and lifestyle strategies. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Users should consult a healthcare provider before making any health-related decisions. Tanya Lee LLC assumes no liability for actions taken based on the information provided by Tanya Lee GPT.
Contact
Tanya Lee
701-263-5748
https://www.tanyaleellc.com
