Dispensary Announces Their Dank Poetry Contest Themed “Elevation of Self”

Washington Borough, NJ, March 18, 2025 --( PR.com )-- Dank Poet Dispensary is thrilled to announce its highly anticipated “Elevation of Self” Poetry Contest, a celebration of creative expression, community inclusion and the written word. Poets of all backgrounds are invited to submit their original work for a chance to perform at Fern:20, an exclusive literary and cultural event hosted at Dank Poet Dispensary on April 11, 2025.All entrants must be by adult residents of NJ, aged 21 or older. Poems are limited to one side of a single spaced, typed 8.5 by 11 inch page. The theme of this contest is “Elevation of Self.” All entries will present their interpretation of that theme and all forms and styles of poetry will be allowed. Winners will be chosen based on creative interpretation of the prompt, use of poetic techniques, originality, use of imagery and language.Prestigious Awards and RecognitionA distinguished panel of judges will evaluate entries and select five semifinalists, who will be invited to perform their pieces live at Fern:20. These 5 poems will also be framed and featured throughout Dank Poet Dispensary for public viewing.The winning poet, chosen by the judges, will receive:A $150 cash prize sponsored by FernwayPublication in Fat Nugs Magazine , a leading cannabis culture and arts publicationFeature placement on Dank Poet-branded accessories available for saleHonorable Mention will be awarded a $100 cash prize sponsored by FernwayThe People’s Choice award, chosen by public voting (see below) will receive:A $100 cash prize sponsored by FernwayAudience members will have the opportunity to participate in the People’s Choice Award through voting donations, with all proceeds benefiting the Balanced Veterans Network (BVN). BVN provides education, resources, and a vital support system to help veterans navigate post-service life and explore alternative therapies for mental and physical well-being.Key Contest Dates:Submission Deadline: March 25, 2025People’s Choice Voting: April 2, 2025 through April 11, 2025 at 7pmLive Performances by the Semifinalists: April 11, 2025, from 6pm to 8pmWinners Announced: April 11, 2025, at 7:30 p.m.Dank Poet Dispensary invites poets, artists, and the broader community to celebrate the power of words while supporting a meaningful cause. For contest rules, submission guidelines, and more information, visit dankpoet.com/contest Media Contact:Sonia Mangalick, CFO/CMO and Managing PartnerDank Poet Dispensarysonia@dankpoet.com908-399-9714