Dispensary Announces Their Dank Poetry Contest Themed “Elevation of Self”

Dank Poet Dispensary announces its “Elevation of Self” Poetry Contest, a celebration of creative expression, community inclusion and the written word. Poets of all backgrounds are invited to submit their original work for a chance to perform at Fern:20, an exclusive literary and cultural event hosted at Dank Poet Dispensary on April 11, 2025.