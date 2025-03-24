Rifah Manasra Recognized as One of NJ's top 50 Real Estate Attorneys
Jesey City, NJ, March 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- New Jersey - Manasra & Manasra LLC is proud to announce that founding attorney Rifah Manasra has been named one of the Top 50 Real Estate Attorneys in New Jersey by Legal Awards. This prestigious recognition highlights her exceptional expertise, dedication, and contributions to the real estate law landscape in the state.
With years of experience representing buyers, sellers, developers, and investors, Rifah Manasra has earned a stellar reputation for her strategic legal counsel, meticulous attention to detail, and unwavering commitment to her clients. Her firm, Manasra & Manasra LLC, is known for delivering top-tier legal services in real estate transactions, contract negotiations, property disputes, and more.
“I am honored to be recognized among such distinguished legal professionals,” said Rifah Manasra. “Real estate law is a complex and ever-evolving field, and I am committed to providing my clients with the guidance and advocacy they need to navigate their transactions with confidence.”
The Legal Awards is an annual program that celebrates legal professionals who have demonstrated outstanding achievements in their practice areas. The Top 50 Real Estate Attorneys in New Jersey list recognizes attorneys who have made significant contributions to the field, shown exemplary client service, and maintained a strong track record of success.
Manasra & Manasra continues to be a trusted name in New Jersey real estate law, offering personalized and results-driven legal representation. This latest accolade underscores the firm’s dedication to excellence and reinforces its position as a leader in the legal industry.
For more information about Rifah Manasra and Manasra & Manasra, please visit
manasralaw.org.
About Manasra & Manasra LLC
Manasra & Manasra LLC is a premier law firm specializing in real estate law, serving clients throughout New Jersey. With a commitment to integrity, professionalism, and client-focused solutions, the firm provides expert legal counsel in all aspects of real estate transactions and litigation.
Contact
Manasra & Manasra LLC
Rifah Manasra
201-222-3838
manasralaw.org
