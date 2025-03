"Manifest That Sh*t: Powerful New Anthology Sparks Global Movement, Inspiring Women to Rewrite Their Stories and Unlock Life-Changing Transformation"

Toronto, Canada, March 28, 2025 --( PR.com )-- The newly released book Manifest That Sht*, created by certified manifestation and mindset coach Karyn Medeiros, is quickly becoming a reader favorite and making waves across the personal development and self-help space. With the raw, real, and ridiculously inspiring stories of 13 powerful women, this book is a vibrant collection of hope, transformation, and magic.Referred to as the Chicken Soup for the Soul of manifestation, Manifest That Sht* features contributions from Victoria Lefebre, Trish Craparotta, Cindy Martel, Megan Burn, Amy Van Pelt, Jennifer Smith, Jana Tags, Joanne Forte, Valerie Taylor, Roseanne Lanz-Golt, Helen Meredith, and Tina Torres — who also served as the book’s publisher and a co-author. Each woman shares her unique journey of how she tapped into the power of belief to create a life filled with purpose, love, and abundance.“What if I told you that you could change your life in an instant?” says Medeiros. “I know it sounds wild, but it’s real. Life is magical, and when you embrace a few core principles, you can start seeing your world shift in beautiful, unexpected ways. This book is living proof.”Through these powerful personal stories, readers are invited into a sacred space of vulnerability and empowerment. These authors have overcome deep struggles and transformed their realities using the principles of manifestation — offering real-life testimony that transformation is possible for anyone ready to embrace it.Karyn Medeiros, best known for her first international success Manifest Like A Badass, is the founder of the ManifestHER brand and the ManifestHER Society membership community. She’s a beloved manifestation and quantum healing coach known for her relatable, heartfelt, and humorous approach. Her popular podcast, Manifest Like A Badass, continues to guide listeners toward mindset shifts and manifesting breakthroughs."All it takes is a flicker of belief," Karyn shares. "If we can create these shifts in our lives, so can you. Let this book be your starting point — your sign — that anything is possible."With its blend of soulful storytelling, actionable inspiration, and energetic encouragement, Manifest That Sht* is a must-have for women who are ready to embrace the next chapter of their lives and manifest their biggest dreams.