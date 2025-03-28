"Manifest That Sh*t: Powerful New Anthology Sparks Global Movement, Inspiring Women to Rewrite Their Stories and Unlock Life-Changing Transformation"
"Manifest That Sht*," by Karyn Medeiros features powerful, raw stories from 13 inspiring women who used manifestation to transform their lives. From struggle to success and fear to faith, this book invites readers to believe in their own power and start manifesting their dreams. A bold, uplifting read now available on Amazon.
Toronto, Canada, March 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The newly released book Manifest That Sht*, created by certified manifestation and mindset coach Karyn Medeiros, is quickly becoming a reader favorite and making waves across the personal development and self-help space. With the raw, real, and ridiculously inspiring stories of 13 powerful women, this book is a vibrant collection of hope, transformation, and magic.
Referred to as the Chicken Soup for the Soul of manifestation, Manifest That Sht* features contributions from Victoria Lefebre, Trish Craparotta, Cindy Martel, Megan Burn, Amy Van Pelt, Jennifer Smith, Jana Tags, Joanne Forte, Valerie Taylor, Roseanne Lanz-Golt, Helen Meredith, and Tina Torres — who also served as the book’s publisher and a co-author. Each woman shares her unique journey of how she tapped into the power of belief to create a life filled with purpose, love, and abundance.
“What if I told you that you could change your life in an instant?” says Medeiros. “I know it sounds wild, but it’s real. Life is magical, and when you embrace a few core principles, you can start seeing your world shift in beautiful, unexpected ways. This book is living proof.”
Through these powerful personal stories, readers are invited into a sacred space of vulnerability and empowerment. These authors have overcome deep struggles and transformed their realities using the principles of manifestation — offering real-life testimony that transformation is possible for anyone ready to embrace it.
Karyn Medeiros, best known for her first international success Manifest Like A Badass, is the founder of the ManifestHER brand and the ManifestHER Society membership community. She’s a beloved manifestation and quantum healing coach known for her relatable, heartfelt, and humorous approach. Her popular podcast, Manifest Like A Badass, continues to guide listeners toward mindset shifts and manifesting breakthroughs.
"All it takes is a flicker of belief," Karyn shares. "If we can create these shifts in our lives, so can you. Let this book be your starting point — your sign — that anything is possible."
With its blend of soulful storytelling, actionable inspiration, and energetic encouragement, Manifest That Sht* is a must-have for women who are ready to embrace the next chapter of their lives and manifest their biggest dreams.
