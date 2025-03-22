Attorney Rifah Manasra of Manasra & Manasra Leads the Establishment of a Philanthropy Fund to Support Community Initiatives in New Jersey

Manasra & Manasra, a premier real estate law firm, proudly announces the launch of the Manasra & Manasra Philanthropy Fund, an initiative spearheaded by co-founding attorney Rifah Manasra to foster positive change in local communities. This new fund underscores the firm’s commitment to social responsibility and support for critical issues such as housing, education, and economic empowerment in New Jersey.