Attorney Rifah Manasra of Manasra & Manasra Leads the Establishment of a Philanthropy Fund to Support Community Initiatives in New Jersey
Manasra & Manasra, a premier real estate law firm, proudly announces the launch of the Manasra & Manasra Philanthropy Fund, an initiative spearheaded by co-founding attorney Rifah Manasra to foster positive change in local communities. This new fund underscores the firm’s commitment to social responsibility and support for critical issues such as housing, education, and economic empowerment in New Jersey.
Jersey City, NJ, March 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The fund will provide grants and financial support to nonprofit organizations that align with the firm’s mission to create sustainable opportunities for individuals and families in underserved communities.
“This philanthropy fund is an extension of our firm’s deep-rooted belief in giving back,” said Rifah Manasra. “Our work in real estate law has shown us firsthand the challenges many families face in securing stable housing and economic security. Through this fund, we aim to make a meaningful impact, one family at a time.”
The firm has partnered with leading nonprofit organizations to identify and support programs that promote affordable housing, financial literacy, and educational access. Through a collaborative approach, the Manasra & Manasra Philanthropy Fund will invest in initiatives that foster long-term stability and success for communities across the state.
“Our law firm has always been about more than transactions—it’s about people and community,” added Rifah Manasra. “With this fund, we hope to empower individuals, support families, and contribute to a stronger, more equitable future for all.”
Manasra & Manasra is a trusted real estate law firm serving clients throughout New Jersey. The firm is committed to providing expert legal services while also making a meaningful impact in the communities it serves. Through its philanthropy fund, Manasra & Manasra seeks to contribute to social change by supporting housing, education, and economic empowerment initiatives.
Manasra & Manasra LLC
Rifah Manasra
201-222-3838
manasralaw.org
Rifah Manasra
201-222-3838
manasralaw.org
