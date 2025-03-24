Amy Kridaratikorn of Cambridge, MA-Based “Sugar & Spice” Restaurant, Selected as Small Business Person of the Year for Massachusetts/New England by SBA
Amy Kridaratikorn, co-owner of Sugar & Spice was selected as Massachusetts/New England Small Business Person of the Year for 2025.
Cambridge, MA, March 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Ahead of National Small Business Week, the U.S. Small Business Administration announced this year’s Small Business Persons of the Year winners from the 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Guam. Amy Kridaratikorn, co-owner of Sugar & Spice was selected as Massachusetts/New England Small Business Person of the Year for 2025.
“This award is an honor and is one that I share with me mother and founder of Sugar & Spice, Chef Penjan Janburiwong, as well, as our entire staff,” said Amy Kridaratikorn
Sugar & Spice was awarded the Jeffrey Butland Family-Owned Business of the Year: Since opening in 2003, Sugar & Spice has grown as a beloved Thai cuisine restaurant located in the heart of Cambridge, MA. Amy Kridaratikorn recently completed the SBA’s THRIVE program and is expanding with the launch of Tom Yum Yang into a new location in the Allston neighborhood of Boston. Supported by the City of Boston’s SPACE Grant, Amy has taken the baton from her mother Penjan in elevating the business to the next level today employing over 30 staff.
Each year, the SBA celebrates National Small Business Week by recognizing the achievements of outstanding small business owners and entrepreneurs across the United States. The SBA’s ten regions and 68 field offices will hold area recognition and educational seminars throughout the week. To get involved in the National Small Business Week activities and see all the 2025 awardees, visit www.sba.gov/nsbw.
For more information on Sugar & Spice, please visit: https://sugarspices.com/
Maddy McCarthy
617-423-4624
iucboston.com
