Brazilian-Born Author Mariana De’ Carli, Newcomer in the British Literary Scene with Her Hit Debut Novel, "The Knightsbridge Crowd"

Brazilian-born author Mariana Fonseca De’ Carli Orti is gaining recognition in British literature with her debut novel, "The Knightsbridge Crowd." Set in London’s exclusive Knightsbridge district, the book explores ambition, identity, and moral dilemmas behind high society’s facade. A graduate of King’s College London, Mariana brings a global perspective to her writing. The book is available for purchase on Amazon—search for "The Knightsbridge Crowd" by Mariana De’ Carli.