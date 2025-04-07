FlipSquad Launches AI-Powered Real Estate Investment Platform to Streamline Property Deal Discovery
FlipSquad helps investors and homebuyers find the best real estate deals fast. We surface cheap, flip-ready, and distressed homes using daily updated data and smart filters—cutting through MLS clutter. Whether you want to flip, rent, or buy affordably, FlipSquad delivers high-potential properties before the competition.
Portsmouth, NH, April 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- flipsquad.io a data-driven real estate investment platform has officially launched, giving property investors and homebuyers an advanced way to discover and evaluate profitable real estate deals.
Unlike traditional listing websites, FlipSquad is designed specifically for investors seeking high-return properties backed by actionable data. With tools tailored for flippers, rental investors, and buy-and-hold strategists, FlipSquad helps users filter through over 100 million active listings to pinpoint the best opportunities — faster and smarter.
The platform’s proprietary SARV (Squad After Repair Value) algorithm estimates a property’s potential value post-renovation, giving investors key insights into profit margins and risk levels. Users can sort properties based on estimated gross profit, renovation scope, price-per-square-foot, and location, saving hours of manual research.
"We created FlipSquad to eliminate the noise and guesswork investors face when trying to find their next deal,” said a FlipSquad spokesperson. “Whether you're flipping your first home or scaling a rental portfolio, our tools are built to help you move faster and invest smarter.
Key platform features include:
Real-time deal analysis: Search over 100 million properties by profit, price, location, or SARV discount.
Renovation scope estimation: Understand how much work a property needs — from light cosmetic updates to full rehabs.
Comparable sales and confidence scores: Instantly compare local comps with visual ranking and SARV confidence metrics.
Agent contact tools: Quickly connect with listing agents to request more info or schedule a showing.
Alerts and filters: Set custom search filters and get instant updates on new deals matching your criteria.
FlipSquad offers a 7-day free trial, after which users can subscribe monthly or annually. Unlike other tools, there’s no obligation or automatic charge after the trial — accounts deactivate automatically unless upgraded.
Real estate investors and homebuyers flipsquad.io across the U.S. are already using FlipSquad to identify high-margin flips, evaluate ROI potential, and streamline their deal pipeline. With average user savings of 15 or more hours per week in manual search and evaluation time, FlipSquad is positioned to become a go-to tool for modern real estate professionals.
To learn more or start your free trial, visit: http://www.flipsquad.io
Contact
Kristen Bianchi
(916)759-4638
