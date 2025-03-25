FlyRank Acquires AI Writing Tool Jaq N Jil to Expand Content Automation Capabilities
FlyRank, a leading AI-driven content and SEO automation company, is excited to announce the acquisition of Jaq N Jil, a cutting-edge AI writing tool known for its innovative approach to content generation.
New York, NY, March 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- FlyRank, an AI-driven content and SEO automation company, has announced the acquisition of Jaq N Jil, a platform recognized for its technology in AI-generated content. The acquisition expands FlyRank’s product offering and supports its growth in the AI content automation space.
Jaq N Jil is known for enabling scalable, high-quality written content across a variety of use cases, including digital marketing and business communications. Its features align with FlyRank's focus on helping companies increase online visibility through automation and optimization.
Jaq N Jil is known for enabling scalable, high-quality written content across a variety of use cases, including digital marketing and business communications. Its features align with FlyRank’s focus on helping companies increase online visibility through automation and optimization.
Following the acquisition, FlyRank will begin integrating Jaq N Jil’s technology into its existing platform. The combined systems will support the development of a new AI writing solution aimed at large-scale content generation for businesses, marketers, and content teams.
Users of Jaq N Jil will gain access to FlyRank’s expanded set of tools, including automated indexation, content localization, and backlinking capabilities. These features are intended to improve content performance and accelerate reach.
The transition will maintain ongoing support for Jaq N Jil’s user-base, and product updates will be shared as new capabilities are released.
For more information about FlyRank and its latest developments, visit flyrank.com.
For Press opportunities, please email pr@flyrank.com.
About FlyRank
FlyRank is an AI-powered content and SEO automation platform that helps businesses generate high-impact content at scale. By leveraging content at scale, FlyRank guarantees a 3X increase in traffic, empowering brands to achieve exponential growth in their online presence.
About Jaq N Jil
Jaq N Jil is a next-generation AI writing tool designed to help users create high-quality, SEO-friendly content for businesses and digital marketers. With a focus on efficiency, Jaq N Jil has been a trusted solution for content generation across multiple industries.
Contact
FlyRank CorpContact
Mesa Duranovic
773-828-9462
www.flyrank.com
Categories