Rockhop Appoints Jack Billig as Managing Partner in Data and Analytics Practice
Chicago, IL, March 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Rockhop, a leading technology consulting firm specializing in Microsoft technologies and data-driven transformation, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jack Billig as Managing Partner in its Data and Analytics practice, effective immediately.
Jack brings over 30 years of experience delivering large-scale enterprise systems, with deep expertise in data analytics, data warehousing, business intelligence, master data management, and data governance. Known for his hands-on leadership and proven ability to build and manage high-performing teams, Jack has successfully led complex initiatives across a wide range of industries including healthcare, retail, telecommunications, petroleum, and social media. Jack’s ability to innovate and communicate effectively across organizations, from CFO to engineers, makes Jack an industry leader delivering cohesive client solutions.
“Jack’s track record of architecting and executing innovative data solutions for Fortune 100 companies and global organizations aligns perfectly with Rockhop’s mission to help our clients turn data into a competitive advantage,” said Gaurav Issar, Managing Partner, Rockhop Data and Analytics. “We are thrilled to welcome him to the team, and we look forward to the depth of insight and leadership Jack brings to our growing Data and Analytics team.”
Jack holds degrees in Electrical Engineering and Business from Marquette University and in Electrical Engineering from Syracuse University.
“I’m excited to join Rockhop and collaborate with a team that’s pushing the boundaries of what’s possible with data,” said Billig. “Rockhop’s focus on innovation, client impact, and technical excellence makes it a natural fit for the next chapter of my career.”
Mike Gersten
(720) 263-1623
rockhop.ai
