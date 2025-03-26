The Irish Store’s No.1 Best-Selling Aran Sweater: A Timeless Classic in Authentic Irish Knitwear

The Irish Store’s Men’s & Women’s Traditional Aran Sweater remains its top seller, crafted from 100% merino wool with authentic Aran stitch patterns. Featuring the lucky honeycomb stitch for prosperity, this timeless crew neck blends tradition and style. Soft, warm, and available in 17 stunning colors, it’s perfect for year-round wear when there’s a chill in the air.