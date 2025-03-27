The Sweet Tooth Unveils New Kosher Dubai Chocolate for Passover
The Sweet Tooth introduces Kosher for Passover Dubai Chocolate Bar featuring house-made pistachio butter and specially developed kataifi in premium parve chocolate, alongside new Authentic Southern Pecan Pralines for the 2025 holiday season.
North Miami Beach, FL, March 27, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Sweet Tooth, a family-owned confectionery with a 46-year history of crafting premium handmade chocolates and gourmet desserts, today announced the launch of a new Kosher for Passover Dubai Chocolate Bar. This intricate creation features house-made pistachio butter and a specially developed Passover version of kataifi (a delicate, shredded pastry) in premium parve chocolate.
The new offering represents a significant addition to the limited range of gourmet chocolate options available to observant Jewish families during Passover. According to a 2024 survey by the Jewish Food Institute, only 12% of specialty chocolate products worldwide carry Kosher for Passover certification.
"Passover dessert options have traditionally been limited, and we wanted to change that by creating something truly special that maintains kosher standards while delivering exceptional flavor," said Michael Briansky, owner of The Sweet Tooth. "Our new Dubai Chocolate Bar combines Middle Eastern flavors with our commitment to kosher excellence, giving our customers something to look forward to during the holiday."
The Dubai Chocolate Bar features premium chocolate combined with house-made pistachio butter and the Passover version of kataifi. Each bar is handcrafted in small batches at The Sweet Tooth's North Miami Beach Factory under strict kosher supervision.
In addition to the Dubai Chocolate Bar, The Sweet Tooth is also introducing Authentic Southern Pecan Pralines for Passover 2025. All of The Sweet Tooth's Passover offerings are parve, making them suitable for both meat and dairy meals during the holiday. All products have received Kosher for Passover certification from Kosher Miami.
"What's surprised us most is that beyond our local delivery and nationwide shipping, we're seeing customers show up multiple times a week telling us they've driven 2 hours just for our Dubai chocolate," reveals Briansky. "After a call with YTK Founder Dani Klein about Passover offerings, we had no intentions of attempting a Passover version given the immense challenges and no working recipe – but somehow we got incredibly lucky. Within 24 hours, we had developed a version that we put through a blind taste test with our team members. Surprisingly, two of them actually preferred our Passover version to the regular one!"
Briansky added, "The combination of premium ingredients and strict kosher standards allows families to enjoy exceptional desserts while honoring tradition."
The Sweet Tooth's Passover collection will be available for purchase beginning April 1, 2025, at their North Miami Beach location and through their website, with shipping available nationwide.
About The Sweet Tooth
Founded in 1979, The Sweet Tooth is a family-owned confectionery specializing in handmade chocolates, gourmet truffles, and personalized desserts. Based in North Miami Beach, Florida, the company creates customized chocolate bars, decorated Oreos, and curated gift baskets for all occasions. The Sweet Tooth combines traditional recipes with innovative flavors to create exceptional treats for holidays, corporate gifts, special events, and everyday enjoyment. With a commitment to quality ingredients and artisanal craftsmanship, The Sweet Tooth has built a loyal customer base across the United States and internationally. For more information, visit www.thesweettooth.com.
thesweettooth.com
The new offering represents a significant addition to the limited range of gourmet chocolate options available to observant Jewish families during Passover. According to a 2024 survey by the Jewish Food Institute, only 12% of specialty chocolate products worldwide carry Kosher for Passover certification.
"Passover dessert options have traditionally been limited, and we wanted to change that by creating something truly special that maintains kosher standards while delivering exceptional flavor," said Michael Briansky, owner of The Sweet Tooth. "Our new Dubai Chocolate Bar combines Middle Eastern flavors with our commitment to kosher excellence, giving our customers something to look forward to during the holiday."
The Dubai Chocolate Bar features premium chocolate combined with house-made pistachio butter and the Passover version of kataifi. Each bar is handcrafted in small batches at The Sweet Tooth's North Miami Beach Factory under strict kosher supervision.
In addition to the Dubai Chocolate Bar, The Sweet Tooth is also introducing Authentic Southern Pecan Pralines for Passover 2025. All of The Sweet Tooth's Passover offerings are parve, making them suitable for both meat and dairy meals during the holiday. All products have received Kosher for Passover certification from Kosher Miami.
"What's surprised us most is that beyond our local delivery and nationwide shipping, we're seeing customers show up multiple times a week telling us they've driven 2 hours just for our Dubai chocolate," reveals Briansky. "After a call with YTK Founder Dani Klein about Passover offerings, we had no intentions of attempting a Passover version given the immense challenges and no working recipe – but somehow we got incredibly lucky. Within 24 hours, we had developed a version that we put through a blind taste test with our team members. Surprisingly, two of them actually preferred our Passover version to the regular one!"
Briansky added, "The combination of premium ingredients and strict kosher standards allows families to enjoy exceptional desserts while honoring tradition."
The Sweet Tooth's Passover collection will be available for purchase beginning April 1, 2025, at their North Miami Beach location and through their website, with shipping available nationwide.
About The Sweet Tooth
Founded in 1979, The Sweet Tooth is a family-owned confectionery specializing in handmade chocolates, gourmet truffles, and personalized desserts. Based in North Miami Beach, Florida, the company creates customized chocolate bars, decorated Oreos, and curated gift baskets for all occasions. The Sweet Tooth combines traditional recipes with innovative flavors to create exceptional treats for holidays, corporate gifts, special events, and everyday enjoyment. With a commitment to quality ingredients and artisanal craftsmanship, The Sweet Tooth has built a loyal customer base across the United States and internationally. For more information, visit www.thesweettooth.com.
thesweettooth.com
Contact
The Sweet ToothContact
Jordyn Weiss
305-682-1400
thesweettooth.com
Jordyn Weiss
305-682-1400
thesweettooth.com
Multimedia
The Sweet Tooth unveils world's first Kosher Passover Dubai chocolate
The Sweet Tooth introduces world's first Kosher for Passover Dubai Chocolate Bar, featuring house-made pistachio butter in premium parve chocolate.
Categories