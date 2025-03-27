UpKeep Unveils UpKeep Intelligence – the Future of AI-Driven Asset Operations
UpKeep announces UpKeep Intelligence, a bold initiative to transform asset operations using AI. This new vision aims to unify maintenance, reliability, and operations into a single intelligent system that will enable teams to work more efficiently, and shift from reactive to proactive through AI-enabled insights.
Los Angeles, CA, March 27, 2025 --(PR.com)-- UpKeep, a pioneer in maintenance and reliability innovation, today announced its vision for UpKeep Intelligence, the future of AI-driven asset operations. By unifying maintenance, reliability, and operations under one intelligent system, UpKeep will transform businesses from reactive and fragmented to autonomous and outcome-driven.
“We’re not just attaching AI to old systems—we’re re-imagining how maintenance and reliability teams will function in the future,” said Ryan Chan, CEO and Founder of UpKeep. “UpKeep Intelligence is our vision for that future.”
Building the Future of AI-Driven Asset Operations
UpKeep Intelligence is a new initiative to rethink how asset-intensive businesses operate—powered by AI, driven by outcomes. By connecting every data source—PLCs, sensors, CMMS, ERP—and transforming it into real-time intelligence, the future of maintenance won’t be about managing failures. It will be about preventing them.
UpKeep’s focus areas include:
- Instant Access to Knowledge – Every technician, regardless of experience, will have expert-level insights at their fingertips.
- Predicting Failures Before They Happen – AI will eliminate downtime by spotting issues before they become problems.
- Eliminating Admin Work – AI will automate scheduling, reporting, and documentation so teams can focus on what matters.
- Pushing the Boundaries – AI will continuously evolve and learn, helping shape the future of maintenance—not just react to it.
AI-Enabled Features Available Today
Within UpKeep, AI-powered features are already making work easier for technicians and plant managers:
- Automated Checklist Generator – AI creates customized task lists for maintenance jobs, instantly.
- Work Order Summaries – AI auto-generates summaries, reducing admin time and improving documentation.
- Request via Speech – Voice-enabled requests make submitting work orders fast and hands-free.
- AI Import Data Transformations – Use natural language to reformat data (e.g., convert dates or update priorities) during imports.
UpKeep’s Commitment to Innovation
AI will be transformative for maintenance and reliability—but the exact shape of that transformation is still unfolding. That’s why UpKeep is investing, exploring, and building alongside its customers. “This is the beginning of a new era. We’re engineering the future—not iterating on the past,” Chan added.
Visit UpKeep Intelligence to see the AI innovations UpKeep is building—and what’s next for maintenance.
About UpKeep
Trusted by over 4,000 businesses worldwide, UpKeep Technologies is a digital solutions provider for maintenance and reliability teams. The company's products help organizations improve their maintenance and reliability management through innovative technology and data-driven insights. With a focus on simplifying complex processes, UpKeep is dedicated to making maintenance and facilities management easier for everyone.
For more information, visit www.upkeep.com.
Contact
UpKeep TechnologiesContact
Nelson Kim
(866) 994-4119
www.upkeep.com
