Merito Recognized as AMS Workday Partner of the Year at Tricentis Partner Awards 2025
Merito has been named AMS Workday Partner of the Year at the 2025 Tricentis Partner Awards, recognizing its leadership in delivering scalable automation that helps Workday customers streamline testing and accelerate upgrades. The Merito Automation Accelerator has driven innovation and impact in enterprise testing, underscoring Merito’s commitment to quality, speed, and customer success in digital transformation.
Boulder, CO, March 27, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Merito, a leading digital transformation partner specializing in Application Security, Quality and DevOps (DevSecOps), has been named AMS Workday Partner of the Year at the Tricentis Partner Awards 2025. This recognition highlights Merito’s expertise in delivering innovative, scalable automation solutions that empower Workday customers to rapidly test and accelerate platform upgrades.
The Tricentis Partner Awards is an annual event that celebrates the outstanding achievements of Tricentis' global and regional partners. These awards recognize partners who have excelled in various categories such as Digital Transformation, Delivery, Implementation, and Innovation. The awards highlight the exceptional expertise and capabilities of partners who leverage Tricentis' AI-based continuous testing solutions to drive quality and accelerate digital transformation for their customers.
“This recognition is a tribute to the innovation and dedication of our Workmates,” said Chris Carpenter, Chief Operations Officer at Merito. “Our reusable, repeatable, modular automation framework known as the Merito Automation Accelerator for Workday, allows Workday customers to efficiently test their deployments and upgrades. We’re honored to receive the AMS Workday Partner of the Year award, and this reflects our team’s commitment to delivering exceptional experiences for every Workday user.”
“2024 was a tremendous success for Tricentis, our partners, and customers, and once again shows why Tricentis is a destination partner ecosystem. As a partner-centric leading technology company, we strongly believe that investing in and with our partners is key to ensuring customer adoption, maturity and long-term impact. This award, alongside our deep ecosystem partnership, serves as a testament to
our unwavering commitment to excellence always striving jointly toward the highest standards of quality and customer success,” said Chaim Frenkel, VP of Alliances at Tricentis.
For more details on the Tricentis Partner Awards 2025, visit the official announcement here.
About Merito
Merito is a trusted Value-Added Reseller (VAR) specializing in digital transformation with a focus on Application Security, Quality, and DevSecOps. As an expert in enterprise software solutions, Merito helps organizations shorten time-to-value with software procurement, tool implementations, consulting, and change management, ensuring the successful adoption and optimization of software development lifecycle tools. We deliver secure, efficient, and impactful solutions that drive lasting change within your organization. Learn more at www.merito.com.
About Tricentis
Tricentis is a global leader in continuous testing and quality engineering. The Tricentis AI-based, continuous testing portfolio of products provide a new and fundamentally different way to perform software testing. An approach that’s totally automated, fully codeless, and intelligently driven by AI. It addresses both agile development and complex enterprise apps, enabling enterprises to accelerate their digital transformation by dramatically increasing software release speed, reducing costs, and improving software quality. Widely credited for reinventing software testing for DevOps, cloud, and enterprise applications, Tricentis has been recognized as a leader by all major industry analysts, including Forrester, Gartner, and IDC. Tricentis has more than 3,000 customers, including federal, state, and local government agencies. To learn more, visit www.tricentis.com.
Contact
MeritoContact
John Goodson
619-886-4498
https://www.merito.com
