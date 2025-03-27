Merito Recognized as AMS Workday Partner of the Year at Tricentis Partner Awards 2025

Merito has been named AMS Workday Partner of the Year at the 2025 Tricentis Partner Awards, recognizing its leadership in delivering scalable automation that helps Workday customers streamline testing and accelerate upgrades. The Merito Automation Accelerator has driven innovation and impact in enterprise testing, underscoring Merito’s commitment to quality, speed, and customer success in digital transformation.