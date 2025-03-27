Memorial Service to Honor Holocaust Survivor and Community Leader Nick Hope
Public Invited to Celebrate the Legacy of a Man Who Defied History’s Darkest Moments
St. Helena, CA, March 27, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The life and legacy of Nick Hope, a Holocaust survivor, master builder, and devoted American citizen, will be honored at a public memorial service on Sunday, March 30, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. at Saint Helena SDA Church in St. Helena, California. The service will be followed by a burial at St. Helena Cemetery and a gathering with refreshments at the church.
Nick Hope’s journey was one of unimaginable hardship and unwavering faith. Born in Ukraine in 1924 as Nikolai Xoprenko, he survived both the Holodomor famine of 1933 and the horrors of the Holocaust, including forced labor under Nazi rule, imprisonment in the Dachau concentration camp, and a grueling death march before being liberated by American forces in 1945. Despite enduring history’s darkest chapters, he found renewed purpose in the United States, where he built over 150 homes, local businesses, and places of worship in Northern California—helping to shape the very town he called home.
“Nick’s story is one of faith, perseverance, and the American dream,” said George Hope, his son. “He endured unimaginable suffering but never let it define him. His legacy is one of forgiveness, resilience, and unwavering belief in the goodness of people.”
His remarkable story has drawn national attention, including a tribute from Arnold Schwarzenegger, who described him as “a real action hero—not for what he fought with his hands, but for what he overcame with his heart.”
The Hope family invites community members, local leaders, and all who have been inspired by Nick’s journey to attend the memorial and celebrate his extraordinary life.
Event Details:
Memorial Service
Sunday, March 30, 2025 | 11:00 AM
Saint Helena SDA Church | 1777 Main Street, St. Helena, CA
Burial to Follow
St. Helena Cemetery | 2461 Spring St., St. Helena, CA
Refreshments at the church immediately following the burial
For press inquiries, interviews, or additional event details, please contact:
George Hope
(916) 601-7975
allachproject@gmail.com
NickHope.org
