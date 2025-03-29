Scientology Information Center Showcased Art in Honor of Women's History Month
Fifteen artists honored women in recognition of Women’s History Month in Downtown Clearwater at the Scientology Information Center.
Clearwater, FL, March 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- On Saturday, 22 March 2025, the Scientology Information Center spotlighted works by several local and world-renown artists in the historic Clearwater Building at 500 Cleveland Street. The event was in honor of Women’s History Month and promoted the theme – Moving Forward Together: Women Educating and Inspiring Generations.
The artists are members of the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization’s Artists Committee, a group created by recording artist Sofia Keramari. “Our purpose is to empower artists to flourish and prosper so as to create major improvements in our communities and the world,” Keramari said.
The artists kicked off the exhibit and entertainment with an introduction to themselves and their works. The showcasing artists included: Jessica Rockwell, Bula Barua, Mirit Moon, Gwendoline Snyers, Andromeda Edison, Lauren Dohring, Heather Tapia, Valerie Vogel, Vanessa Guerrero, Vanessa Rivera and Gerald Chromroy.
Portraiture artist Jessica Rockwell said, “My cousin, the iconic Norman Rockwell was my inspiration growing up. He told me, ‘I paint life as I would like it to be.’ That is what I also do and that is what I see here in this exhibit today – artists painting life as they would like it to be.”
Pat Harney, the manager of the Center added, “We are happy that the Artists Committee chose the Scientology Information Center to share their incredible creations with the community. Their art is uplifting and inspiring.”
“In his book, The Science of Survival, Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard wrote: ‘The arts and skills of woman, the creation and inspiration of which she is capable and which, here and there in isolated places in our culture, she still manages to effect in spite of the ruin and decay of man’s world which spreads around her, must be brought newly and fully into life. These arts and skills and creation and inspiration are her beauty, just as she is the beauty of Mankind.’ We are happy to have provided a platform to celebrate this beauty,” Harney added.
The Scientology Information Center in downtown Clearwater is located at 500 Cleveland Street and is open to the public from 10:00am to 7:00pm Sunday through Friday and on Saturdays from 2:00pm to 7:00pm.
About the Clearwater Scientology Information Center:
Inside the Scientology Information Center, designed as an open-door informational meeting spot, Clearwater residents and visitors to the city’s downtown will discover information displays containing some 300 documentary videos. These videos include the life of Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard, the fundamentals of Dianetics and Scientology and the ever-expanding network of Scientology Churches and groups.
