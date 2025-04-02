RP Books & Audio – Reagent Press Welcomes Back Acclaimed Author William Robert Stanek with Major Relaunch of Books and Art Initiatives

RP Books & Audio – Reagent Press proudly announces the return of bestselling author William Robert Stanek, who is relaunching his nonfiction, fiction, and children’s lines through the publisher’s Big Blue Sky Press imprint after nearly a decade away. With new books, reclaimed rights, and a renewed mission to support creatives, Stanek’s journey is one of resilience, creativity, and purpose.