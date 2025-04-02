RP Books & Audio – Reagent Press Welcomes Back Acclaimed Author William Robert Stanek with Major Relaunch of Books and Art Initiatives
RP Books & Audio – Reagent Press proudly announces the return of bestselling author William Robert Stanek, who is relaunching his nonfiction, fiction, and children’s lines through the publisher’s Big Blue Sky Press imprint after nearly a decade away. With new books, reclaimed rights, and a renewed mission to support creatives, Stanek’s journey is one of resilience, creativity, and purpose.
Olympia, WA, April 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- RP Books & Audio – Reagent Press is proud to welcome back internationally acclaimed author, educator, and veteran William Robert Stanek as he returns to publishing and the arts after nearly a decade away. Known for his bestselling nonfiction, epic fantasy, thrillers, and beloved children’s books, Stanek is relaunching his publishing catalog exclusively through RP Books & Audio, the official publisher of his creative works through our Big Blue Sky Press imprint.
Stanek’s comeback follows years of personal and professional challenges, including a battle with chronic illness and the complex process of reclaiming rights to his intellectual property. These efforts have paved the way for the 2025 relaunch of his most celebrated works under the RP Books & Audio – Reagent Press banner.
“Reagent Press has been my publishing home since the beginning of my independent press journey,” said Stanek. “It was the only place that could bring my work back to readers the right way — with care, purpose, and a shared mission to support creatives everywhere.”
Stanek’s return begins with new nonfiction releases under William R. Stanek, including two new signature series:
Leadership & Innovation Series – including Building Resilience Foundations, Thriving Amidst Flux, Shifting Mindsets, and Critical Thinking. Trusted by Fortune 50 leaders and top educators for over a decade, now available to all in accessible formats.
Living Well Pathways Series – featuring Chisel Your Path, Harmony in the Chaos, and Orchestrating Impact, offering unfiltered, actionable insights for navigating life with authenticity, purpose, and resilience.
Alongside this, RP Books & Audio is relaunching Stanek’s key creative imprints:
W.R. Stanek – for fantasy, science fiction, and thrillers, including the return of the Ruin Mist series and expansion of the Scott Evers spy thrillers.
Robert Stanek – for literary, historical, and genre fiction, including Almost California, Songbird in the Rain, and The Lights of Paris.
R. Stanek / Bugville Critters – for educational and entertaining children’s books, part of a beloved series that has inspired young readers for decades.
“I never stopped writing. I just stopped publishing,” said Stanek. “Now, the words I wrote in the dark are ready to see the light.”
As the exclusive publisher and distributor of Stanek’s works, RP Books & Audio is also supporting the relaunch of his art and photography galleries, once part of the now-closed World Galleries nonprofit. Through this effort, Stanek and RP Books & Audio aim to champion working artists and creatives around the world — a mission that has long been at the heart of their shared vision.
Stanek’s story is not only one of resilience, but also of purpose: to uplift others. With RP Books & Audio, he is also reactivating partnerships and initiatives that support artists in need — like Darnell, a father and painter saving for his child’s college; Aylin, a single mother using art to rebuild; Sarah, a grocery worker creating to stay hopeful; and Rebecca, an artist navigating life without steady work.
“This return isn’t just mine — it’s for every voice waiting to be heard,” said Stanek. “And I’m grateful to Reagent Press for making that possible.”
About RP Books & Audio – Reagent Press
RP Books & Audio, also known as Reagent Press, is an independent publisher dedicated to storytelling, education, and creative advocacy. For over two decades, the press has published the works of William Robert Stanek and other notable voices in fiction, nonfiction, and children’s literature, reaching millions of readers worldwide.
About William Robert Stanek
William Robert Stanek is a Gulf War veteran, former military cryptographer, and bestselling author whose works span more than 150 nonfiction titles published and/or distributed by nearly every major U.S. publisher — and dozens more globally — as well as epic fantasy, thrillers, and children’s books. Through his books and advocacy, Stanek has long championed creativity, education, and giving back to the community.
Connect & Support
Visit: williamrstanek.com
Explore the art: 360studios.pictorem.com
Follow: LinkedIn | Twitter/X
Contact: info@williamrstanek.com
