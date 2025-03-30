Future Footwear Technology Corporation Launches Innovative FuturaHeat-Nova Heated Boots on Kickstarter
Designed for Extreme Cold,Soulsfeng FuturaHeat-Nova heated boots provide warmth, safety, and app-controlled heating for frontline workers and outdoor adventurers.
New York, NY, March 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Future Footwear Technology Corporation, a leader in high-performance outdoor footwear including heated shoes and heated vests under the Soulsfeng brand, has announced the launch of its FuturaHeat-Nova Heated Boots on Kickstarter. Engineered for extreme temperatures as low as -40°F (-40°C), these boots utilize advanced semiconductor heating technology, smart app integration, and rugged design to deliver reliable warmth and safety for frontline workers, outdoor enthusiasts, and extreme winter adventurers.
Advanced Heating Technology for Extreme Cold:
The FuturaHeat-Nova boots feature an innovative heated midsole designed to provide targeted warmth specifically to the forefoot area. Key technological features include:
Semiconductor heating elements for even heat distribution
Thermally conductive graphite materials for efficient heat retention
Adjustable power settings (3-6W) to optimize battery usage
Heating levels can be controlled via a dedicated smartphone app or directly through the built-in lithium battery, allowing easy temperature adjustments based on varying outdoor conditions.
Built for Durability, Comfort, and Performance:
FuturaHeat-Nova boots are constructed to withstand harsh winter conditions:
Upper material: Premium cowhide leather with a durable, water-resistant polyester PU coating
Inner lining: Short plush lining providing additional warmth and comfort
Integrated battery compartment: Plush insulation ensures optimal battery performance at temperatures down to -40°F (-40°C)
Boot height: 25 cm, providing enhanced ankle support
Outsole: Anti-slip rubber designed for superior traction on icy and snowy surfaces
Long-Lasting Battery Life for All-Day Warmth:
Each pair of boots comes equipped with a 5000mAh lithium battery offering extended warming durations:
High Mode (-4°F & below / -20°C & below): up to 6 hours
Medium Mode (14°F to -4°F / -10°C to -20°C): up to 10 hours
Low Mode (0°F to 14°F / 0°C to -10°C): up to 14 hours
Suitable for Frontline Workers and Winter Adventurers:
The FuturaHeat-Nova boots cater specifically to construction workers, emergency responders, skiers, mountaineers, and explorers, providing essential protection against severe winter conditions.
Kickstarter Campaign Now Live:
The FuturaHeat-Nova Heated Boots Kickstarter campaign has an initial funding goal of $47,700, offering early supporters exclusive pricing ahead of retail availability.
Further details and backer rewards can be found on the official Kickstarter page: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/soulsfeng/futuraheat-nova-heated-boots/
Media Contact:
Johnson
davidfeng@soulsfeng.com
Website: soulsfeng.com
Future Footwear Technology Corporation
Follow Soulsfeng on Social Media:
Facebook: @soulsfeng
X (formerly Twitter): @soulsfeng
Instagram: @soulsfeng
YouTube: @soulsfeng
FutureHeat-Nova Heated Boots (Gen 3) | Never Give Up.
Advanced Heating Technology for Extreme Cold:
The FuturaHeat-Nova boots feature an innovative heated midsole designed to provide targeted warmth specifically to the forefoot area. Key technological features include:
Semiconductor heating elements for even heat distribution
Thermally conductive graphite materials for efficient heat retention
Adjustable power settings (3-6W) to optimize battery usage
Heating levels can be controlled via a dedicated smartphone app or directly through the built-in lithium battery, allowing easy temperature adjustments based on varying outdoor conditions.
Built for Durability, Comfort, and Performance:
FuturaHeat-Nova boots are constructed to withstand harsh winter conditions:
Upper material: Premium cowhide leather with a durable, water-resistant polyester PU coating
Inner lining: Short plush lining providing additional warmth and comfort
Integrated battery compartment: Plush insulation ensures optimal battery performance at temperatures down to -40°F (-40°C)
Boot height: 25 cm, providing enhanced ankle support
Outsole: Anti-slip rubber designed for superior traction on icy and snowy surfaces
Long-Lasting Battery Life for All-Day Warmth:
Each pair of boots comes equipped with a 5000mAh lithium battery offering extended warming durations:
High Mode (-4°F & below / -20°C & below): up to 6 hours
Medium Mode (14°F to -4°F / -10°C to -20°C): up to 10 hours
Low Mode (0°F to 14°F / 0°C to -10°C): up to 14 hours
Suitable for Frontline Workers and Winter Adventurers:
The FuturaHeat-Nova boots cater specifically to construction workers, emergency responders, skiers, mountaineers, and explorers, providing essential protection against severe winter conditions.
Kickstarter Campaign Now Live:
The FuturaHeat-Nova Heated Boots Kickstarter campaign has an initial funding goal of $47,700, offering early supporters exclusive pricing ahead of retail availability.
Further details and backer rewards can be found on the official Kickstarter page: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/soulsfeng/futuraheat-nova-heated-boots/
Media Contact:
Johnson
davidfeng@soulsfeng.com
Website: soulsfeng.com
Future Footwear Technology Corporation
Follow Soulsfeng on Social Media:
Facebook: @soulsfeng
X (formerly Twitter): @soulsfeng
Instagram: @soulsfeng
YouTube: @soulsfeng
FutureHeat-Nova Heated Boots (Gen 3) | Never Give Up.
Contact
Future Footwear Technology CorporationContact
Brian Pilling
470-676-2551
soulsfeng.com
Brian Pilling
470-676-2551
soulsfeng.com
Categories