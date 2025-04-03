Harlem Globetrotters’ Digital Library Series and All Short Form Content Now Available on VIZIO’s WatchFree+
The Harlem Globetrotters FAST channel, powered by SPACEMOB, is now accessible on VIZIO's WatchFree+ platform, available on both VIZIO TVs and their mobile app.
Overland Park, KS, April 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Providing Fans 24/7 Library Access to All Original Content Including Emmy Nominated Programming, Archival Games Spanning Generations, Never-Before-Scene Footage, and Archival Short Form Content
Through their partnership with SPACEMOB, the world-famous, Harlem Globetrotters FAST channel is now streaming on WatchFree+ on VIZIO TVs or on the VIZIO mobile app. It was announced today by Keith Dawkins, President, Harlem Globetrotters & Herschend Entertainment Studios and Loren Wilson, CEO of SPACEMOB.
“Bringing the Harlem Globetrotters deep library of content to the FAST channel ecosystem is an important part of our evolution as a brand,” said Keith Dawkins, President, Harlem Globetrotters & Herschend Entertainment Studios. “Working with VIZIO WatchFree+ to bring Harlem Globetrotter fans of all ages access to our content however and whenever they want - while also providing us with diversification of revenue streams is a win-win.”
Now VIZIO TV owners or anyone who downloads the free VIZIO mobile app and creates a free VIZIO account will have round-the-clock access to over 100 hours (and counting) of premium Harlem Globetrotters original content including the twice Emmy nominated hit NBC series, Harlem Globetrotters: Play it Forward, and the upcoming doc/series, My Rookie Season both produced by Herschend Entertainment Studios as well as the best-of-the-best in archival games and short-form content showcasing classic Globetrotter dunks, 4-point shots, and dazzling ball moves for all to enjoy!
“The Harlem Globetrotters have been thrilling audiences for generations with their iconic brand of basketball. Our partnership with them is a game-changer, bringing their unique blend of athleticism, comedy, and sportsmanship to screens worldwide," said Danielle Bourassa, Head Of Distribution and Partnerships, SPACEMOB.
About The world-famous Harlem Globetrotters™ / Herschend Entertainment Studios
The Harlem Globetrotters™ are The originators of basketball style; captured by their dynamic athleticism, unique skill and historical influence on the modern game of basketball. Since 1926, the Globetrotters, proud members of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, have used their legendary global tour to showcase their iconic brand of basketball to tens of millions in over 124 countries and territories across six continents.
They have expanded the brand by coming back to network television for the first time in 40 years with their Emmy nominated NBC series “Harlem Globetrotters: Play it Forward” which also airs on Telemundo as “Harlem Globetrotters: Ganando Con La Comunidad.” Content partners include Hidden Pictures, Atmosphere TV, and Hearts Media Production Group; consumer partnerships include, Sprayground, Undercrwn, Macys, Hybrid; and additional partnerships include our official tour partner Jersey Mikes, official ball partner, Spalding, Viral Nation, Hoopculture, and Citi.
Coined by the U.S. State Department in 1951 as Ambassadors of Goodwill, the team leverages their moniker to drive its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) efforts around their strategic pillars of Health & Wellness, Education, and Community Empowerment. These efforts have yielded partnership with the likes of Microsoft, U.S. State Department Sports Diplomacy, The National Archives, ‘Great Assist’ in partnership with Jersey Mike’s Subs, Campus Multimedia Court of Creativity, and Comic Relief Red Nose Day.
For more information about the Harlem Globetrotters™ and the Tour, visit the Globetrotters' official website: www.harlemglobetrotters.com. The Harlem Globetrotters™ is a subsidiary of Herschend, the largest family-owned themed attractions company.
Press Contact:
Harlem Globetrotters Contact:
Mirian Arias
mirian.arias@harlemglobetrotters.com
Contact
